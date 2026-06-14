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Sweden World Cup Squad 2026: All Players And Their Club Teams

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Sweden World Cup Squad Club Teams
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(Back row from L to R) Sweden's defender #2 Gustaf Lagerbielke, forward #10 Benjamin Nygren, forward #17 Viktor Gyökeres, goalkeeper #23 Kristoffer Nordfeldt, defender #4 Isak Hien, forward #9 Alexander Isak and (front row from L to R) midfielder #19 Mattias Svanberg, defender #8 Daniel Svensson, defender #5 Gabriel Gudmundsson, midfielder #21 Alexander Bernhardsson and midfielder #18 Yasin Ayari pose for a team photo before the friendly match between Sweden and Greece ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup football tournament, in Solna, near Stockholm, on June 4, 2026. (Photo by Jonathan NACKSTRAND / AFP via Getty Images)

The 2026 Sweden World Cup squad might not be expected to match some of their previous third-place finishes in prior iterations of the tournament, but with a roster featuring players on top-tier club teams in the highest ranks of domestic football, there are high hopes for the Swedish side in this iteration of the competition.

In Group F with the Netherlands, Japan, and Tunisia, they have a strong chance of advancing into the knockout stages. So, ahead of their 2026 World Cup opener against Tunisia, here is a look at the Sweden squad and the club teams its 26 players represent.

Sweden World Cup Squad Club Teams

Sweden World Cup Squad Club Teams

GettySweden’s players warm up during a training session ahead of Sweden’s 2026 World Cup football tournament Group F football match against Tunisia at Dallas stadium in Frisco near Dallas on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Here are the club teams for every player on the Sweden World Cup squad, broken up into each team and country they play for professionally, and ordered by field position.

Goalkeepers:

Viktor Johansson: Stoke City, EFL Championship, England

Kristoffer Nordfeldt: AIK Fotboll, Allsvenskan, Sweden

Jacob Widell Zetterstrom: Derby County, EFL Championship

Defenders:

Hjalmar Ekdal: Burnley, English Premier League

Gabriel Gudmundsson: Leeds United, English Premier League,

Isak Hien: Atalanta, Italian Serie A

Herman Johansson: FC Dallas, MLS, United States

Gustaf Lagerbielke: SC Braga, Primeira Liga, Portugal,

Victor Lindelof (C): Aston Villa, English Premier League

Eric Smith: St. Pauli, German Bundesliga

Carl Starfelt: Celta Vigo, Spanish LaLiga

Elliot Stroud: Mjallby AIF, Allsvenskan

Daniel Svensson: Borussia Dortmund, German Bundesliga

Victor Lindelof, Sweden World Cup

GettySweden’s defender #03 Victor Lindelof gives a press conference on the eve of Sweden’s 2026 World Cup football tournament Group F football match against Tunisia at Monterrey Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico on June 13, 2026. (Photo by Julio Cesar AGUILAR / AFP via Getty Images)

Midfielders:

Taha Ali: Malmo FF, Allsvenskan

Yasin Ayari: Brighton & Hove Albion, English Premier League

Lucas Bergvall: Tottenham Hotspur, English Premier League

Jesper Kalstrom: Udinese, Italian Serie A

Benjamin Nygren: Celtic, Scottish Premiership

Ken Sema: Pafos, Cypriot First Division, Cyprus

Mattias Svanberg: VfL Wolfsburg, German Bundesliga

Besfort Zeneli: Union Saint-Gilloise, Belgian Pro League

Forwards:

Alexander Bernhardsson: Holstein Kiel, 2. Bundesliga

Anthony Elanga: Newcastle United, English Premier League

Viktor Gyokeres: Arsenal, English Premier League

Alexander Isak: Liverpool, English Premier League

Gustaf Nilsson: Club Brugge, Belgian Pro League

Victor Gyokeres, Sweden

GettySOLNA, SWEDEN – JUNE 04: Viktor Gyokeres of Sweden looks on during the international friendly match between Sweden and Greece at Strawberry Arena on June 04, 2026 in Solna, Sweden. (Photo by Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images)

Those are the club teams for the 2026 Sweden World Cup squad.

Of those, a majority play for club teams in the Premier League (8), while four play for clubs in Germany and Sweden, two in Italy, Belgium, and the EFL Championship in England each, and the rest are spread out across the other domestic club leagues represented.

The 2026 Sweden World Cup squad is unique in that none of their players play on club teams together, which isn’t the case for many countries competing in the tournament.

Sweden Schedule And Other Info

FBL-WC-2026-SWE-TRAINING

GettySweden’s head coach Graham Potter takes part in a training session ahead of Sweden’s 2026 World Cup football tournament Group F football match against Tunisia at Dallas stadium in Frisco near Dallas on June 12, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP via Getty Images)

Now that you know where the members of the Swedish team play when they aren’t representing their country in national team tournaments, here’s a look at the Sweden World Cup schedule.

June 14: Sweden vs. Tunisia — Monterrey Stadium (10 p.m. ET)

June 20: Sweden vs. Netherlands — Houston, Texas (1 p.m. ET)

June 25: Sweden vs. Japan — Dallas Stadium (7 p.m. ET)

As mentioned, Sweden is in Group F with all of the teams seen above.

Their highest finish in the World Cup is third, as they’ve accomplished that feat on two occasions, first in 1950, and again in 1994. They came in fourth in 1938 and have finished in the quarterfinals on three other occasions. Sweden did not qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

When speaking about the Swedish national team, it is impossible not to mention Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is the country’s all-time leading scorer with 62 goals in 122 total appearances. They won’t have a player of his caliber on the 2026 World Cup squad, but keep an eye out for Victor Gyokeres and Alexander Isak to score goals in the tournament this year.

Eli Gregorski is a sports journalist covering the NBA for Heavy Sports. He has years of sports writing experience covering the NBA, NFL, college football and basketball, international soccer, and Formula One. He graduated from the University of Colorado Boulder, where he was the assistant sports editor for the award-winning CU Independent student publication. More about Eli Gregorski

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Sweden World Cup Squad 2026: All Players And Their Club Teams

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