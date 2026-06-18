Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026: How to Watch, TV Channel, Kickoff Time, and Team News

Switzerland and Bosnia and Herzegovina will compete today, Thursday, June 18, in an important Group B game at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With all four teams in the group sitting on one point after opening-round draws, this Matchday 2 encounter could play a major role in determining which teams advance to the knockout stage.

Switzerland was left frustrated after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in a 1-1 draw against Qatar despite dominating large portions of the match. Bosnia and Herzegovina began their campaign with a draw, securing an important point in a match against co-host Canada in Toronto.

With the group finely balanced, both teams know that a victory today could put them in a strong position heading into the final round of group-stage matches.

How to Watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Today

The game is scheduled to take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, United States.

Kickoff times around the world are:

UTC: 7:00 PM

United States (ET): 3:00 PM

United States (PT): 12:00 PM

United Kingdom (BST): 8:00 PM

India (IST): 12:30 AM, Friday, June 19

Australia (AEST): 5:00 AM, Friday, June 19

Fans can watch Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina live through the following broadcasters:

United States: FOX Sports, Telemundo, Fubo, Peacock

United Kingdom: ITV1, ITVX

Brazil: TV Globo, SBT, Sportv, CazéTV

India: Zee5, Sports18

Australia: SBS, SBS On Demand

Global coverage is also available through FIFA’s Match Center with live updates and match tracking.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Team News

Switzerland enters the match with a fully fit squad available. Head coach Murat Yakin is expected to rely on striker Breel Embolo, who scored from the penalty spot in the opening draw against Qatar.

The Swiss created many scoring chances and showcased a strong offensive performance in the first round, despite the game ending in a draw.

Bosnia and Herzegovina will be without forward Haris Tabaković, who has been ruled out through injury. Manager Sergej Barbarez hopes his side can continue the resilience shown against Canada, when Jovo Lukić scored the equalizer.

Bosnia’s defensive organization is likely to continue being their main advantage in this match.

Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Head-to-Head, Odds and Key Stats

The two countries have only previously met once at the senior international level. Bosnia and Herzegovina won that friendly encounter 2-0 in 2016, making this their first competitive meeting.

Switzerland’s recent form stands at one win, three draws, and one defeat from their last five matches. Bosnia and Herzegovina begins the game on an impressive streak of five straight competitive draws.

Bookmakers have installed Switzerland as the favorite to win:

Switzerland wins: -180

Draw: +300

Bosnia and Herzegovina win: +500

The total goals line is set at 2.5, as many analysts anticipate a low-scoring game because of the high stakes in avoiding defeat.

With Group B completely level after the opening round, Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina could become one of the defining matches of the group stage as both sides chase a place in the Round of 32.