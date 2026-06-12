Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina kick off their World Cup campaigns when they face off in the Group B opener. After co-hosts Mexico began Group A with a win over South Africa, Canada will aim to do the same. The Canadians will look to prove the oddsmakers right and earn their first-ever victory at a World Cup.

Canada, who serves as tournament hosts alongside Mexico and the United States, enter the tournament with high expectations. After reaching the 2022 World Cup, its players have continued to develop.

After a failing to earn a win at the 2022 World Cup, the CanMNT shocked the soccer world at the 2024 Copa America. There, Canada upset several South American teams and proved they could compete with some of the world’s best sides.

Canada features many players who play in top European leagues and arguably boasts the nation’s most talented roster.

Toronto Stadium will be the site for Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina. Under the expanded format, which includes a Round of 32, each group stage match carries added importance. A loss and poor goal differential force teams to chase goals and abandon their strategy.

Canada vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina Betting Odds

Canada enter its Group B opener against Bosnia and Herzegovina as the betting favorite.

According to CanadaCasino, Canada stands as a -125 favorite on the moneyline. A $20 wager on the Canadians would return a total payout of $36 if the hosts secure all three points.

Surprisingly, Bosnia and Herzegovina enters as the underdog at +360. A $20 wager on Bosnia to upset Canada would return a total of $92.

Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for the World Cup after defeating four-time champion Italy in a penalty shootout. That result was considered a massive upset and should give the squad plenty of confidence entering its Group B opener.

For bettors who expect the match to be closely contested and end in a draw, that line stands at +260.

Beyond the moneyline markets, bettors can also wager on goalscorers from each team. According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Jonathan David is favored to score anytime during the match at +190.

David has struggled to consistently find the back-of-the-net with Juventus this past season. Despite that, playing in a World Cup on home soil could provide the perfect opportunity to return to form.

For Bosnia, Edin Dzeko is favored to get on the scoresheet. Although there was uncertainty surrounding his availability for the Group B opener, it has been confirmed that he is available. The updated betting odds for Dzeko as an anytime goalscorer stands at +300.

Canada’s Projected Starting-XI for Group B Opener Against Bosnia

Canada has dealt with several injuries ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. As a result, some players will likely take on larger roles than initially expected.

Based on player availability, Canada’s opening match could provide an excellent opportunity for Luc de Fougerolles to establish himself.

Canada’s Projected Starting-XI:

Goalkeeper: Maxim Crepeau

Defenders: Richie Laryea, Derek Cornelius, Luc de Fougerolles, Alistair Johnston

Midfielders: Liam Millar, Ismael Kone, Stephen Eustaquio, Tajon Buchanan

Forwards: Jonathan David, Cyle Larin