Team USA World Cup History: USMNT Best Finishes, All-Time Record, More

The 2026 U.S. men’s national soccer team World Cup squad began its campaign with a bang against Paraguay, winning 4-1, and expects to carry that momentum through the rest of the tournament. While the previous Team USA World Cup history isn’t as strong as many fans have hoped for, this American squad has a chance to advance further in the competition than any other team in recent history.

As the USMNT prepares for its second group stage game against Australia, here’s a look at the team’s World Cup history, including its highest finishes, top goal scorers, and all-time record at the tournament.

Team USA World Cup History

While co-hosting the 2026 World Cup, Team USA is participating in the competition for the 12th time in the nation’s history.

In what might come as a surprise to many, the USMNT’s highest World Cup finish came in the first-ever iteration of the tournament in 1930, finishing fourth after a loss to Argentina in the semi-finals. Team USA then finished in the round of 16 in 1934, withdrew from the competition in 1938, and finished in the group stage in 1950 (no tournaments held in 1942 and 1946).

The USMNT then failed to qualify for the World Cup on nine straight occasions from 1954 to 1986, one of the longest streaks by a nation that had previous success in the competition.

In 1990, Team USA didn’t win a game in the group stage, but in 1994, while hosting the World Cup, the American squad made the Round of 16 for the first time in 60 years. 1998 and 2006 were once again group stage exits, but in 2002, the USMNT made it further than any other team in the modern era, losing in the quarter-finals after what was perhaps the most famous World Cup run by the group before falling to Germany 1-0.

It was back-to-back Round of 16 Team USA World Cup exits in 2010 and 2014, but the squad failed to qualify for the tournament in 2018, and followed that up with another Round of 16 defeat at the 2022 competition held in Qatar.

While Team USA made the semi-finals in 1930, the national team’s best finish in the modern era was the quarter-finals in 2002. Outside of those two occasions, the USMNT has failed to make it past the Round of 16, losing at that stage of the tournament in the country’s last three World Cup appearances.

USMNT World Cup: Best Wins, All-Time Record, Top Goal Scorers

Arguably, the best USMNT World Cup win came against England in 1950, for what FIFA has described as ‘one of the tournament’s biggest-ever upsets.’ Team USA still fell in the group stage back then, but the national team’s undefeated record in three games against England is one of the squad’s most notable achievements.

Another big set wins came against Portugal in the 2002 World Cup opener, stunning the European side 3-2 to begin the tournament. The USMNT then followed that with a 2-0 victory against Mexico in the Round of 16 at the 2002 World Cup to advance to the quarter-finals. It was the only time the two North American rival sides have played at the tournament, but the USMNT still boasts the 1-0 series lead.

More recently, Team USA’s World Cup win over Algeria in 2010 is another major moment in the national team’s history, as it helped the squad advance to the Round of 16 by way of a 91st-minute Donovan goal.

The USMNT’s 2014 World Cup opening win against Ghana was another big moment, beating them 2-1 after the African nation ended Team USA’s campaign in the Round of 16 at the previous tournament.

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The US men’s national team also collected a 0-0 draw against England in the group stage in 2022, only adding to the rivalry between the two sides.

Through the entire Team USA World Cup history, the national team has a combined record of nine wins, eight draws, and 20 losses, with a total of 40 goals scored and 66 goals against.

Landon Donovan leads the USMNT in total World Cup goals, scoring five from 2002 to 2010. Clint Dempsey and Bert Patenaude have each scored four, Brian McBride has scored three, Florian Balogun has scored two, and Christian Pulisic and 21 other Team USA World Cup players have each scored once.

But with the 2026 Team USA World Cup squad, there is hope this group can at least advance to the Round of 16, and potentially another quarter-finals appearance, which would match the national team’s best finish in modern tournament history.

The nation got off to a good start against Paraguay, and can clinch a knockout round appearance with a win over Australia.

Led by Pulisic, Balogun, Weston McKennie, Tyler Adams, Chris Richards, and arguably the best Team USA World Cup squad the nation has ever seen, there are high hopes for the 2026 USMNT, with an expectation that this group can go further than the previous generation ever went.