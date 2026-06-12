World Cup Weather: USA vs. Paraguay Avoids Heat Threat Facing Other Teams

The United States men’s soccer team begins its 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Paraguay under some of the tournament’s most favorable weather conditions, avoiding the heat concerns that have already become a major storyline across multiple venues.

While players elsewhere are preparing for extreme temperatures, humidity and mandatory cooling measures, Friday night’s Group D opener at SoFi Stadium is expected to be played under clear skies and near-perfect Southern California conditions.

The National Weather Service is calling for partly cloudy to mostly clear skies over Inglewood, with temperatures ranging between 63 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit at game time, according to Newsweek‘s Amanda Greenwood. That places the USA-Paraguay match among the most comfortable outdoor environments of the tournament so far.

AccuWeather’s gameday forecast shows conditions starting with some cloud coverage in the afternoon before clearing ahead of kickoff, with a daytime high of 76 degrees and an overnight low of 65, per USA Today. Winds are expected to remain light throughout the evening.

No rain is in the forecast, which is typical for the late spring and summer months in Southern California.

SoFi Stadium Beats the Heat

SoFi Stadium features a fixed, translucent roof overhang made of lightweight, durable material that lets in natural light. But mostly, the six-year-old stadium remains open to the outside environment, meaning conditions at field level will closely track what’s happening in the Inglewood air.

The contrast with other World Cup venues is stark. Fully enclosed stadiums in Atlanta, Dallas, Houston, and Vancouver can seal out the elements entirely, according to FOX Weather‘s Kieran Sullivan, but Los Angeles lacks that feature because in the Los Angeles area it is rarely needed.

FIFA has implemented mandatory three-minute hydration breaks in each half of every match regardless of conditions, a safeguard driven by the broader heat threat across tournament venues. The Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, a composite reading of air temperature, humidity, wind, and solar radiation, governs whether additional cooling measures are triggered. Tonight at SoFi, none of those thresholds are expected to be approached.

Over 80 percent of first-week matches carry a high probability of performance-impairing heat, defined as any temperature above 82.4 degrees Fahrenheit. The USA-Paraguay kickoff lands nowhere near that threshold.

United States vs. Paraguay: 2026 FIFA World Cup Group D Opener

The match marks the first World Cup contest on American soil since 1994 and the first competitive fixture under head coach Mauricio Pochettino, who took over after the USMNT’s group-stage exit at the 2024 Copa América.

Captain Christian Pulisic anchors the attack, with Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi also in the mix up front. Defender Chris Richards is available after recovering from an ankle injury, and the U.S. enters on solid form with a win over Senegal on May 31 followed by a competitive 2-1 loss to Germany on June 6.

Paraguay qualified for their first World Cup since 2010 by finishing sixth in CONMEBOL qualifying, collecting impressive wins over Brazil and Argentina along the way. Veteran midfielder Miguel Almirón anchors their attack, according to FOX Sports, but key forward Julio Enciso is expected to miss tonight’s match due to injury.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET on FOX.