USA vs Australia player ratings today: Defensive Collapse Costs Socceroos as USMNT Advances Without Pulisic

The United States secured a place in the 2026 FIFA World Cup Round of 32 with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Australia at Seattle Stadium. Mauricio Pochettino’s side produced a disciplined performance despite missing Christian Pulisic, controlling the match from start to finish.

An early own goal from Cameron Burgess gave the Americans the lead before Alex Freeman doubled the advantage just before halftime. Australia improved after the break but failed to find a way past a well-organized American defense.

The USA vs Australia player ratings today highlight several standout performances for the United States, particularly from Freeman and the defensive unit. Meanwhile, Australia paid the price for costly mistakes that ultimately decided the outcome of the Group D clash.

USA vs Australia Player Ratings Today: Alex Freeman Leads Dominant USMNT Display

The USA vs Australia player ratings today place Alex Freeman at the top after an outstanding performance at both ends of the pitch. The defender earned an 8.5 rating and scored the second goal of the match, helping the United States secure qualification for the knockout stage.

Chris Richards also impressed with a 7.5 rating after producing a strong defensive display and winning key aerial battles. Tyler Adams matched that score with an influential midfield performance that protected the back line throughout the contest.

Malik Tillman earned a 7.6 rating after creating problems with his deliveries and movement, while Weston McKennie received a 7.4 score despite seeing a goal-bound header cleared off the line. Sergiño Dest and Antonee Robinson earned ratings of 7.3 and 7.4, respectively, after providing energy on both flanks.

Tim Ream recorded a 7.2 rating as captain, while goalkeeper Matt Freese secured a clean sheet and earned a 7.0 score. Up front, Folarin Balogun and Ricardo Pepi received ratings of 6.6 and 6.5, respectively, after contributing to the team’s pressing and attacking movement.

USA vs Australia Player Ratings: Australia Struggles After Defensive Errors

The USA vs Australia player ratings show that Australia struggled to recover from a difficult first half. Alessandro Circati was one of the few bright spots for the Socceroos, earning a 7.2 rating after making several important defensive interventions, including a goal-saving block.

Aiden O’Neill also performed well in midfield and received a 6.8 rating after battling to keep Australia competitive in central areas. Jacob Italiano earned 6.6, while Jordan Bos received 6.5 after clearing a McKennie header off the line.

Goalkeeper Patrick Beach finished with a 6.0 rating after being left exposed on both goals. Harry Souttar finished with a 6.2 rating, while Mathew Leckie and Mohamed Touré were both rated 6.0 after relatively quiet performances.

Cameron Burgess endured the toughest evening of any player on the field. The defender received a 4.5 rating after scoring an own goal and struggling against the pace of the American attack before being substituted at halftime.

USA vs Australia Player Ratings Update After Full-Time

The final USA vs Australia player ratings update reflects a professional performance from the United States and a frustrating night for Australia. Freeman’s goal and commanding defensive display earned him Player of the Match honors, while Adams, Richards, Tillman, and McKennie also played major roles in the victory.

Australia showed improvement in the second half after introducing Cristian Volpato, Connor Metcalfe, and Nestory Irankunda, but they could not break down the American defense. Matt Freese was rarely tested as the United States maintained control and secured an important clean sheet.

The USA vs Australia player ratings today underline why the Americans advanced to the Round of 32, while Australia now faces increased pressure heading into its remaining World Cup matches.