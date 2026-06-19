USMNT Star Christian Pulisic Career History: All The Clubs He Played For

The United States Men’s National Team is set to play their second World Cup match on Friday against Australia. The USMNT will host The Socceroos at the Seattle Stadium in Seattle, Washington.

Christian Pulisic is dealing with a left calf injury, and he has been ruled out for today’s match, according to USMNT manager Mauricio Pochettino. He suffered the injury in the first half of the U.S.’s 4-1 win over Paraguay in their World Cup opener last week.

But before the USMNT takes on Australia for control of Group D, let’s look at Pulisic’s career history and all the clubs he played for professionally.

Christian Pulisic Started in Dortmund

Before becoming a star midfielder for AC Milan, Christian Pulisic began his professional career in Germany. Pulisic signed a pro contract for Borussia Dortmund in February 2015 as a 16-year-old.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania native quickly rose through the ranks at Dortmund’s youth setup and was called up to the senior team in January 2016. He made nine appearances and scored two goals in his first season at the Bundesliga.

Pulisic played a total of four seasons with BVB, making 127 appearances in all competitions and scoring 19 goals. He won his first trophy in 2017, helping Die Schwarzgelben win the DFB Pokal.

Chelsea Signed Christian Pulisic in 2019

For around $73.1 million, English Premier League side Chelsea signed Christian Pulisic from Dortmund. Pulisic quickly endeared himself with the Blues supporters by scoring a hat-trick in just his seventh EPL appearance.

Pulisic made 25 league appearances in his first season at Chelsea, scoring nine goals. However, he was never able to replicate his success in the next three seasons. He did win multiple trophies at Chelsea, including the Champions League in 2021, a UEFA Super Cup and a FIFA Club World Cup.

In 145 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, Pulisic scored 26 goals. He left after four seasons, joining his current club AC Milan for $22 million in 2023.

Christian Pulisic at AC Milan

After struggling in England, Christian Pulisic found success in Italy at AC Milan. He marked his first year at the Rossoneri with 12 league goals, which was high for a midfielder.

Pulisic is in his third season with Milan, and he has already surpassed 100 league appearances and 31 league goals. He helped the side win the Supercoppa Italiana last year, though he is approaching the final year of his contract.

The 27-year-old’s contract will expire in the summer of 2027, as per GOAL.com. His future likely depends on Milan’s new manager Ruben Amorim and his plans for his squad after the World Cup.