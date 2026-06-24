World Cup Games Today: What’s At Stake For Final Group Stage Matches?

The full schedule of World Cup games today, Wednesday, June 24, is unique in that it is the first day of the tournament with six matches being played. In previous World Cup game days, it was either two or four being played, but now, with a total of 12 teams set to round out their group stage run, today will be the busiest day of tournament action so far.

Here’s a full guide to the World Cup games on TV today and all the information you need to know, along with what’s at stake for each final group stage matchup for all the teams playing.

World Cup Games Today: Full Schedule, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch

These are the details for all six World Cup games today:

Canada vs Switzerland: 3 pm EST/12 pm PST, at Vancouver Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar: 3 pm EST/12 pm PST, at Seattle Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

Brazil vs Scotland: 6 pm EST/3 pm PST, at Miami Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Morocco vs Haiti: 6 pm EST/3 pm PST, at Atlanta Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

Mexico vs Czechia: 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, at Mexico City Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

South Africa vs South Korea: 9 pm EST/6 pm PST, at Monterrey Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

Those are all the World Cup games on TV today, as Groups A, B, and C close out the group stage, with each team potentially playing for the last time, as a few have already been eliminated, some attempting to clinch advancing to the knockout round, and others not playing for a result as they have already moved on to the next round.

More of what’s at stake for every game below.

What’s At Stake For Every Tournament Game Today

Starting with the two final Group B games, as those begin the World Cup schedule today, the result of Canada vs Switzerland could be very impactful. Both teams will likely move on, but a win for Canada secures that they win the group stage, while a loss means they’ll finish second. The same is true for Switzerland, but if they lose and Qatar makes up a big goal differential, they could slip into third and potentially be out of the World Cup. Still, a draw for either would secure advancing to the Round of 32.

For the Bosnia-Herzegovina vs Qatar World Cup game, Bosnia can clinch second place with a big win and a Canada loss. But without Canada getting the result they need, the Balkan nation will likely finish third, regardless of what happens against Qatar. As for the Middle East nation, they would need Switzerland to lose and need to score close to ten goals to have a chance at second place. A win would clinch third, but it doesn’t guarantee moving on to the next round.

For the matchups in Group C, starting with Brazil vs Scotland, Brazil wins the group with a win and Morocco draw or defeat, or if the African nation doesn’t come back from the goal differential. Scotland also has a chance to win the group with a win and Morocco loss, but will need to score a bunch of goals against the five-time champions to finish first. Still, a draw could clinch second place and secure moving on to the next round.

Morocco vs Haiti could decide the group, as with a win, Morocco likely moves on, especially if Brazil wins or draws with Scotland, but they will still likely finish second due to the goal differential. Haiti is already knocked out, so their World Cup game today doesn’t impact moving on to the next round.

As for the final schedule of World Cup games on TV today in Group A, Mexico vs Czechia could also be a big game, but only for the European team, as Mexico has already moved on to the Round of 32 and will likely win the group. Czechia needs a win today to have a chance of finishing second, but also needs South Africa to beat South Korea to guarantee moving on to the next round.

Play

South Korea vs South Africa is the final World Cup game today, and might also decide the fate of several teams in Group A. With a win or draw, South Korea advances, as they would stay above Czechia with a points and goal advantage. However, a loss and Czechia win, depending on how many goals are scored, might mean South Korea drops to third, which won’t guarantee a Round of 32 appearance. South Africa needs a win to stay alive, but will also need to score a ton of goals and see Czechia to lose to have a chance at finishing third.

For all of the final group stage World Cup games today, there is a lot at stake. While some teams are already through to the next round, others are fighting to finish second or third. Second place in each group moves on automatically, but only eight of the top 12 third-place finishers will advance, so goal differential and who each side has beaten play a massive role in the teams that can advance.

As has been the case for the entire World Cup so far, today, June 24, will bring a ton of action and intrigue, as Groups A, B, and C close out action and start to determine what the Round of 32 bracket will look like going forward.