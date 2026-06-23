World Cup Games Today: Soccer Schedule, Kickoff Times, TV Channels

After an intriguing day of World Cup games on TV that saw Argentina, France, and Norway all shine, Tuesday, June 23, is no different, as the schedule of soccer games is once again set to bring a ton of excitement and drama as the world’s biggest tournament continues.

As for the World Cup games today, there are several interesting matchups and storylines within each that could have a major impact on the competition going forward, highlighted by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal and Harry Kane’s England, as both national teams play in games on June 23.

Here’s the full rundown of the World Cup games today, including kickoff times and where to watch on TV, along with what you need to know about each soccer matchup.

World Cup Games Today: Full Schedule, Kickoff Times, Where To Watch On TV

Full list of the World Cup schedule for today, Tuesday, June 23:

Portugal vs Uzbekistan: 1 pm EST/10 am PST, at Houston Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

England vs Ghana: 4 pm EST/1 pm PST, at Boston Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Panama vs Croatia: 7 pm EST/4 pm PST, at Toronto Stadium, live on FOX, FOX One, and Telemundo

Colombia vs DR Congo: 10 pm EST/7pm PST, at Guadalajara Stadium, live on FS1, FOX One, and Telemundo

That’s the full schedule of World Cup games on TV today, including where they are being played, kickoff times, and where to watch. June 23 is the last day of every team playing its second of three group stage games, so today will also be the last day of World Cup action with just four games. Starting Wednesday until Saturday, there will be six World Cup games on TV instead of the four, rounding out the group stage play.

What To Watch For The Games On TV Today: What’s At Stake?

Beginning with the first game today, Portugal vs Uzbekistan is intriguing for several reasons. For one, the Ronaldo-led side got off to a bad start in the World Cup, tying DR Congo, a game they were expected to win as one of the favorites. And unlike his contemporaries in the race for the Golden Boot award, Ronaldo failed to convert any of his multiple goal-scoring opportunities.

Despite being one of the favorites, Portugal’s World Cup game today against could spell disaster if they don’t leave with a win. Any result against bottom of the group Uzbekistan won’t seal their fate, but it could be bad news if they leave without a win or a Ronaldo goal.

As for England vs Ghana, the Brits, led by Harry Kane’s two goals, had a hot start to the World Cup and hope to continue that against the African side. England is atop the Group L standings and will win the group with a win in the game today. The national team is one of the favorites to win the tournament, and while Ghana could give a tough fight, England remains one of the top teams in the world.

Keep an eye out for Kane to score multiple goals and put himself back in the race for the Golden Boot award alongside Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and Erling Haaland.

While not having the superstar intrigue of the first two World Cup games today, Panama vs Croatia is a big group stage game in the competition. Each team lost its first game of the tournament and will be eliminated with a loss today. Led by Luka Modric, Croatia couldn’t get things done against England to start the World Cup, while Panama couldn’t do much against Ghana.

Croatia finished second in the 2018 World Cup, but after a slow start this year, could see their run come to an end extremely quickly if they don’t get a win in the game today.

The group of World Cup games on TV today closes out with Colombia vs DR Congo as the two sides sit first and second in Group K, and both played solidly to begin the tournament. If Portugal doesn’t get a win and Colombia ends the day victorious, the South American side will clinch the group. Still, for either side, a win, draw, or loss won’t decide their fate in the group stage, but getting a good result would certainly help both national teams’ hopes of advancing to the knockout round.

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Those are all four matches on the World Cup schedule of soccer games today for June 23. Like over the course of the entire tournament, the soccer games today are expected to be exciting and full of drama as the group stage will slowly start to be decided, with some teams clinching a spot and others on the verge of ending their run.