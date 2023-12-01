Buccaneers Receive Difficult Update on Chris Godwin

Besides the growing list of injuries for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense, the offense could take a major hit without star wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Godwin “will be a game time decision” due to a neck injury. Godwin didn’t practice on Friday, and he had limited participation on Thursday.

“He’s been dealing with it, but it re-aggravated yesterday,” Bowles told reporters on Friday about Godwin’s neck injury.

Godwin hasn’t played a full season since 2018, but he returned strong from his 2021 ACL tear as he played in 15 games last year and 11 games this season. He’s second on the team for receiving with 53 catches for 606 yards and a touchdown.

Final injury report: Chris Godwin (neck): Questionable

SirVocea Dennis (illness): Doubtful

Devin White (foot): OUT

Lavonte David (groin): OUT

Jamel Dean (ankle): OUT

SirVocea Dennis (illness): Doubtful

Devin White (foot): OUT

Lavonte David (groin): OUT

Jamel Dean (ankle): OUT

Mike Greene (calf): OUT

Mike Evans leads all receivers with 54 receptions for 850 yards and nine touchdowns, but he will need someone else to step up if Godwin can’t line up on Sunday. The Buccaneers don’t have another wide receiver with 30 or more catches this season.

“Trey [Palmer] will step in, [Deven] Thompkins will step in. Obviously, [David] Moore will play. We’ll kind of go from there,” Bowles said.

Palmer started strong, but he only has 25 catches for 277 yards and two touchdowns this season. Thompkins has done well as a kick and punt returner, but he has been relatively quiet as a receiver with 14 catches for 78 yards and a touchdown.

As for Moore, the veteran hasn’t caught a pass this season as a member of the practice squad. The Buccaneers moved him up to the active roster this week.

Moore has experience with 78 receptions for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns in 49 career games. He signed with the Buccaneers in the offseason after limited action with the Denver Broncos in 2021.

Buccaneers Defensive Injuries Remain a Problem

Buccaneers LBs, Devin White (foot), Lavonte David (groin) won't play vs. Panthers, per HC Todd Bowles

The Buccaneers will play shorthanded on defense again in Week 13 against the Carolina Panthers.

Tampa Bay will go without cornerback Jamel Dean, defensive lineman Mike Greene, and linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White. Linebacker SirVocea Dennis also looks questionable as Bowles confirmed he “has a long way to go” to get back on the field.

Linebacker responsibilities will fall on K.J. Britt and J.J. Russell. Bowles has confidence in both stepping up amid a must-win game.

“I think they’ve played before — they got in the game last year against Atlanta,” Bowles said. “K.J. has been here a couple of years [and] he’s a natural-born leader. J.J. can tackle. I feel good about them playing.”

Panthers Offense not a Cupcake

Carolina has the weakest offense that the Buccaneers will see this season. The Panthers (1-9) average 15.7 points and 265.9 total yards per game, but Bowles doesn’t expect a cake walk.

“I think you’ve got to stop the run game. The quarterback does a heck of a job in the pocket — he’s very elusive,” Bowles said about Panthers rookie quarterback Bryce Young. “He’s been sacked a lot, but he’s gotten away from way more.”

“I think he’s been sacked 40-something times, but he’s gotten away about 60-something times. That’s going to be a problem within itself,” Bowles added. “When he has time to throw, he’s very accurate and can throw the football. We think they’re dangerous. This is a division rivalry — the records are out the window.”