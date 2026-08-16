Alex Eala vs. Amanda Anisimova: When, Where and How to Watch

Alex Eala’s next match will place the Filipina star under the lights against one of the WTA Tour’s most dangerous power players.

The 21-year-old Eala will face American Amanda Anisimova in the Cincinnati Open round of 32 on Monday, Aug. 17, at the P & G Center Court in the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason, Ohio. Their first career meeting is scheduled for approximately 8:30 p.m. Eastern.

For viewers in the Philippines, Alex Eala vs. Amanda Anisimova is expected to begin Tuesday, Aug. 18, at approximately 8:30 a.m. Philippine time.

The starting time is an estimate and could change depending on the length of the preceding matches or potential weather delays. Fans should check the official Cincinnati Open order of play shortly before first serve.

How to Watch Alex Eala vs. Amanda Anisimova

In the United States, the match will be available through Tennis Channel’s Cincinnati Open coverage. The network is scheduled to televise tournament action from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m. Eastern on Monday.

The Tennis Channel App is the most dependable option for viewers looking for Eala’s specific match. According to the tournament’s official viewing guide, the service provides every match live and on demand.

Filipino viewers can watch Eala vs. Anisimova live on Premier Sports 2, which is available on Cignal TV Channel 273 HD. Premier Sports 2 is included in several Cignal prepaid and postpaid packages, according to the company’s official channel lineup.

The channel can also be streamed in the Philippines through the Cignal Play and BlastTV apps, subject to subscription availability.

Live scores will be accessible through the WTA and Cincinnati Open websites.

Eala Draws Major Test Against Anisimova

Eala, the No. 17 seed, advanced after Elena-Gabriela Ruse retired from their second-round match Saturday. Eala was leading 6-1, 3-0 when inclement weather suspended play. Ruse, who had received treatment around her right foot, did not return after the delay.

The abbreviated ending should not obscure how convincingly Eala played. She absorbed Ruse’s pace, changed direction intelligently and repeatedly created openings with her left-handed forehand.

The result lifted Eala to a projected career-high No. 18 in the live WTA rankings as of Sunday.

Anisimova, the No. 9 seed and world No. 10, reached the third round by defeating Turkey’s Zeynep Sönmez 6-2, 6-3. The 24-year-old American controlled the match with her serve and clean, early groundstrokes.

“She’s been having such an incredible season, incredible year,” Anisimova said of Eala during her on-court interview. “Very great player, with a lot of fans. I’m really looking forward to that. I know that it’s probably going to be a very packed stadium.”

Former Serena Williams coach Rick Macci identified Eala’s serve as the “X factor” in her development and called the Anisimova matchup a “great learning test.” Macci believes Eala is most dangerous when she is balanced, takes the ball early and uses her movement to turn defense into attack.

Those qualities will be essential against Anisimova, whose power can quickly take time and space away from an opponent.

The winner will advance to the round of 16 and face either No. 6 seed Linda Noskova or No. 27 seed Clara Tauson.