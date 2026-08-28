Alex Eala Draws Former College No. 1 With Familiar History at US Open

Alex Eala’s wait for a US Open opponent has ended with a familiar name.

The 17th-seeded Filipina will face American qualifier Mary Stoiana in the opening round at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, according to the updated draw. Their matchup revisits a hard-court encounter Eala won two years ago, before either player reached her current standing.

Stoiana secured her place by defeating Yuan Yue 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 in the final round of qualifying Friday, Aug. 28. The 23-year-old converted seven of 10 break points and saved 12 of 18, surviving repeated pressure to earn her opportunity.

Eala has reason to welcome the matchup. She beat Stoiana 7-5, 6-2 at the W100 tournament in Landisville, Pennsylvania, in August 2024.

But the American brings more than a qualifying designation beside her name. She was once the best player in college tennis and helped deliver a national championship to Texas A&M.

Who Is Mary Stoiana, Alex Eala’s US Open Opponent?

Stoiana, a right-hander from Southbury, Connecticut, enters the tournament ranked No. 122. Her WTA record lists no previous Grand Slam singles main-draw appearances, making this a significant breakthrough.

Her credentials were established well before this qualifying run.

Stoiana earned ITA National Player of the Year honors in 2024, when she helped Texas A&M capture its first NCAA women’s team championship. She was also named the NCAA tournament’s most valuable player and twice received SEC Player of the Year honors.

According to Texas A&M’s career retrospective, she finished with a 138-20 singles record, including a perfect 47-0 mark in home dual matches.

Since then, she has continued building her professional résumé. Her ITF titles include Edmond in 2024 and Austin and Chihuahua in 2025.

This season, Stoiana reached WTA 125 semifinals in Midland and Ilkley. She also qualified for Cincinnati, where Tereza Valentova stopped her in the first round.

Her game deserves attention beyond those results. In a 2025 interview with Hearst Connecticut Media, Stoiana identified her backhand as her strongest stroke. Former Texas A&M assistant Jordan Szabo also praised her anticipation, movement and net play.

For Eala, that suggests an opponent capable of making her earn points through extended exchanges.

Eala Has History With Stoiana—and Potential Challenges Ahead

Their Landisville meeting was less straightforward than the final score might suggest.

Eala led 4-2 in the opening set before falling behind 5-4. She responded by winning three consecutive games. Stoiana then moved ahead 2-1 in the second set before Eala swept the remaining five games.

That result offers Eala a reference point, although two years of development separate that match from this assignment.

The winner will face Yuliia Starodubtseva or American wild card Reese Brantmeier in the second round. No. 14 seed Iva Jovic is a potential third-round opponent, while fourth-seeded Coco Gauff could await in the fourth round.

Those possibilities remain conditional. Eala must first get past a qualifier who has already worked through three matches to reach this stage.

Her exact court assignment and start time were not independently confirmed as of posting time. For now, the uncertainty concerns when she plays—not whom she must beat.