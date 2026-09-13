Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sends 4-Word Message After US Open Win

Alexander “Sascha” Zverev won his second career Grand Slam title at the 2026 US Open. While the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium was cheering for his opponent, Ben Shelton, Zverev defeated the American star 6-3, 7-6 (2), 5-7, 6-2.

Zverev is the first German player to win at Flushing Meadows since Boris Becker in 1989. While Shelton fell short of becoming the first American man to win a title since Andy Roddick in 2003, or the first Black man to win a major since Arthur Ashe in 1972 — he spoke graciously of Zverev after the match.

“Sascha, congrats on these two weeks man. Your second Grand Slam title. Two in one year,” he said. “You’re one of the very best players in the world. Maybe the best player in the world this year. What you’re doing is incredible.”

“The way you’re serving, moving, and playing. You work harder than anyone I know. You put more hours on the court than anyone I know. You and your team do things the right way. Sincerely happy for you guys to hold this title. It’s been a long time coming here,” Shelton concluded.

Zverev gave a shoutout to Shelton’s girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, as the Washington Spirit star booked it to New York after her team lost to the Boston Legacy. “Trinity, I thought you had a game today, no? Well done to you as well. You’re the lucky charm. Not today, but usually.”

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia Thomalla Reacts to HIs Win Over Ben Shelton

While Zverev’s longtime girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, did not make it to the final, the model shared a celebratory message on Instagram.

She posted a TennisTV ‘s celebratory post and wrote, “He did it again!” with a heart emoji.

The night before the Zverev-Shelton showdown, she posted a selfie and wrote, “Just another day at the office.” After getting her hair and makeup done, she tagged her location at RTL Television, located in Germany. Thomalla has kept a noticeably low profile throughout the tournament, but supported Zverev’s success on Instagram.

Thomalla and Zverev celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s birthday in April. They share two dogs, Mischka and Buba. Zverev has a daughter, Mayla, from his previous relationship with Brenda Patea.

Alexander Zverev Paid Tribute to His ‘Very Strong Mother,’ Irina Zvereva, After His US Open Win

Zverev dedicated his victory to his mother, Irina, who pushed him to play tennis despite his diabete diagnosis.

“I want thank one more person who’s never actually watching my matches but is the most important person in my tennis life and in my life in general,” he said.

“When your 4 year old son gets diagnosed with diabetes, and doctors in the office tell you that life and sports will be very very limited for that child, it takes a very very strong mother to walk out of those offices and say ‘My son will be wherever he wants to be. If he wants to be a tennis player he’ll be a tennis player. If he wants to do something else, he’ll do something else. But this illness will not define us.’

“My mother is the most important and strongest person I know. It takes an unbelievably strong woman to do what she did.”