Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend Sophia’s Status for Attending US Open Final

Alexander Zverev is having a career run this season after winning his first-ever Grand Slam title at the 2026 French Open. With Jannik Sinner, the World No. 1, still sidelined, Zverev looks to add a second Grand Slam championship to his resume at the 2026 US Open.

After defeating Karen Khachanov in straight sets, he must defeat Ben Shelton to hoist the trophy on September 13. While the home crowd will be cheering for Shelton, Zverev is heavily favored to defeat the American tennis star.

Zverev joked about trying to “not make the American dream come true on Sunday,” but also gave Shelton his flowers. “Ben is just a big, powerful guy,” Zverev told reporters. “Massive serve, massive groundstrokes. Everything he does is just big.”

Zverev is 5-0 against Shelton and has won the past 13 Grand Slam matches against lefties. And the 29-year-old, a top seed in a Grand Slam for the first time, is prepared for a polarizing crowd at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

While Zverev can usually find support from his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, the reality star revealed she’s no longer in New York.

Alexander Zverev’s Girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, Posted a Photo From Germany 1 Day Before the US Open Final

Thomalla,joined Zverev in New York at the start of the tournament. The couple posted cute photos near the Brooklyn Bridge and around Manhattan. However, she’s no longer in the Big Apple.

The night before the Zverev-Shelton showdown, she posted a selfie and wrote, “Just another day at the office.” After getting her hair and makeup done, she tagged her location at RTL Television, located in Germany. Thomalla has kept a noticeably low profile throughout the tournament, but supported Zverev’s success on Instagram.

Thomalla and Zverev celebrated their 5th anniversary on the tennis star’s birthday in April. They share two dogs, Mischka and Buba. Zverev has a daughter, Mayla, from his previous relationship with Brenda Patea.

Sophia Thomalla Was Not in Paris When Alexander Zverev Won His First Grand Slam

Thomalla attends as many matches as possible. However, due to work commitments, she can’t make them all. While she was not at Roland Garros for his title win, Thomalla immediately hopped on a train to Paris afterward to celebrate.

She also commemorated the occasion on Instagram. After Zverev clinched his maiden title, Thomalla posted the ATP Tour’s announcement on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “Er hat es!!!” with a series of red heart emojis. Her message in German translates to English, “He did it!!!”

She also posted Roland Garros’ championship post with a heart and a gold cup. In the next post, the model announced she’s on her way to France. She shared a selfie on a train and wrote, “Paris calling!!”

Perhaps if Zverev defeats Shelton on Sunday, she’ll hop on a flight back to New York City to celebrate his achievement.