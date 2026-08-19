Alex Eala Gets Eye-Opening Nike Merch Update Before US Open

Alex Eala has not hit a ball at the 2026 US Open yet, but her drawing power is already making an impression.

Eala unveiled her US Open look on Instagram, showing off the royal blue NikeCourt Slam dress she is expected to wear at Flushing Meadows. The 21-year-old Filipina also revealed something even more personal: her first signature Nike shirt.

One remained available Wednesday. The other had already sold out.

“US open Kit is out!! Run don’t walk! Go get your dress,” Eala wrote on her Instagram Story, adding a blue heart.

The NikeCourt Slam women’s tennis dress is priced at $140 and remained available on Nike’s official website as of Wednesday afternoon. Eala modeled the Old Royal and white version in promotional images that she shared with her followers.

Then came the surprise.

“Alsooo I have my own shirt!!” Eala wrote in another Story, accompanied by three exploding-head emojis. “You know what to do!”

Her supporters apparently did.

Alex Eala Nike Shirt Sells Out Quickly

Tennis and fashion writer Jessica Schiffer reported Tuesday night that Nike’s new $42 black NikeCourt “Alex Eala” tennis T-shirt had already sold out.

What made Schiffer’s observation particularly striking was the company Eala was keeping.

Schiffer noted that Nike’s other newly released player merchandise remained available — and later identified those players as Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka.

When a follower asked whether Eala’s shirt had actually sold out or whether its disappearance was merely based on availability on Nike’s U.S. website, Schiffer was unequivocal.

“Yes it sold out, but they may restock,” Schiffer replied.

By Wednesday afternoon, Nike’s women’s tennis storefront listed the Eala shirt as “Coming Soon,” potentially signaling another opportunity for fans who missed the initial release.

The oversized black shirt is unmistakably hers. A subtle Nike floral design appears on the front, while the back features “Alex Eala” in script surrounded by floral artwork, a swoosh and the company’s famous “Just Do It” slogan.

For a player whose crowds have followed her from North America to Asia, selling through a Nike release while merchandise bearing the names of Alcaraz, Sinner and Sabalenka remained available offered another measure of Eala’s rapidly expanding appeal.

Alex Eala Reveals US Open Look

Her US Open dress brings a much different aesthetic.

The royal blue outfit features white-and-black trim and large mesh sections along the sides and back. Nike says the Slam collection incorporates basketball-inspired mesh for ventilation, an appropriate crossover detail for the final Grand Slam of the year in New York.

The timing also underscores how dramatically Eala’s profile has grown.

Eala arrives at this US Open after a breakthrough summer that included her first WTA title in Washington, where she defeated world No. 3 Jessica Pegula in the final. She followed that with a run to the round of 16 in Toronto before pushing Amanda Anisimova to three sets in the Cincinnati Open.

She also returns to Flushing Meadows a year after becoming the first Filipino player in the Open era to win a Grand Slam singles main-draw match.

This time, Eala will arrive with greater expectations and considerably more attention.

The tennis will determine how long she stays in New York.

But before Eala strikes a ball at the US Open, her growing drawing power has already produced one noteworthy result: Her first Nike shirt sold out while the latest merchandise from some of the biggest stars in tennis remained available.