Ben Shelton Gets Emotional Over Trinity Rodman’s ‘Insane’ Gesture After US Open Final

Ben Shelton opened up about the sacrifices he and his girlfriend, Trinity Rodman, make for each other after the soccer star raced from Washington, D.C., to New York to support him during the 2026 US Open final.

Rodman faced a major scheduling conflict on the biggest day of Shelton’s tennis career. The Washington Spirit star had an NWSL game against Boston Legacy at Audi Field in Washington, D.C., that began just one hour before Shelton’s final against Alexander Zverev at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

After Boston secured a 3-0 victory, Rodman immediately headed to New York. She arrived before the end of the three-hour, 33-minute match and watched the final stages of Shelton’s first Grand Slam final.

Zverev ultimately defeated Shelton 6-3, 7-6(2), 5-7, 6-2 to claim his second Grand Slam title of the season.

Ben Shelton Says Trinity Rodman’s Effort ‘Means Everything’

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Shelton knew before the match that Rodman planned to try to reach New York, even with the tight turnaround following her own game.

During his post-match press conference, the 23-year-old explained why simply making the attempt meant so much to him.

“It means everything. Yeah, I knew she was coming. I knew it was going to be pretty close to impossible to get here, but even just making the effort and trying is insane. She kind of showed up as I was losing, which for her probably sucked,” Shelton said. “But we’ve made a lot of sacrifices for each other. We’ve traveled the world to try to support each other when we can. It means a lot, and same with my family and friends.”

Rodman became emotional as Shelton addressed the Arthur Ashe Stadium crowd following the loss. Cameras showed her wiping away tears during his runner-up speech.

Her trip to New York was another example of how the two athletes have worked around their demanding schedules to support each other’s careers.

Shelton Opens Up About the People Behind His US Open Run

Shelton also used his post-match press conference to acknowledge the family and friends who supported him throughout his run to the final.

“So many people have showed up for me. And that’s what this is all about. Being able to share these moments, share these two weeks with my best friends and my family, people I love. That’s why I’m out here doing this. That’s why I enjoy it so much and that’s who I want to get over the line for. Super grateful for all the people I have around me,” Shelton said.

The US Open marked a career milestone for Shelton, who reached a Grand Slam final for the first time.

Rodman had already made time to attend matches during her run in New York before her own schedule made the final a challenge. Despite having to play in Washington that day, she still managed to reach Arthur Ashe Stadium before the match ended.

Rodman’s late arrival also became a lighter moment after Zverev’s victory.

After winning the championship, Zverev joked that Rodman was Shelton’s “lucky charm,” prompting her to laugh in the stands.