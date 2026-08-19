Felix Auger-Aliassime Sends Strong Alex Eala Message Ahead of US Open Team-Up

After exiting the 2026 Cincinnati Open in the Round of 32, rising Filipina tennis star Alex Eala is set to play in the US Open.

Eala will be in the main draw of the women’s tournament as well as a wildcard entry along with men’s World No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime in the mixed doubles. It will be the first time that Eala and Auger-Aliassime are going to play together.

They are competing in a field stacked with star pairings, headlined by Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka, who are the top-ranked mixed duo.

Eala is having a breakout year, winning her first career WTA title at the Mubadala DC Open earlier this month.

Auger-Aliassime, meanwhile, won his second consecutive Open Occitanie in February. He also reached the quarterfinal of the French Open and Wimbledon.

Felix Auger-Aliassime on Alex Eala Team-Up

Speaking on the Tennis Channel after beating Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the Round of 32 of the 2026 Cincinnati Open, Felix Auger-Aliassime discussed his upcoming team-up with Alex Eala.

Auger-Aliassime explained how their pairing came about and raved about Eala’s rising popularity.

“Same agency, and then I think, the people in our teams kind of talked and made that happen,” Auger-Aliassime said. “It’s a great opportunity ’cause, obviously, I didn’t play last year, this time around, to kind of feel what it’s like to have the Eala effect and fanbase behind me.

The World No. 4 added, “It’s going to be funny because she’s younger than me, but I feel like I’m the one that’s like, you know, she has a fan base, right? Like she’s carrying the crowd. So, it’s going to be interesting.”

Play

Eala and Auger-Aliassime have yet to find out their opponents in the first round. They are scheduled to play on August 25 at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York.

2026 US Open Mixed Doubles Pairings

Here’s the current list of pairings for the upcoming mixed doubles tournament at the 2026 US Open:

Direct Entrants

World No. 5 Novak Djokovic and World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz and World No. 2 Elena Rybakina

World No. 7 Daniil Medvedev and World No. 14 Diana Shnaider

World No. 17 Casper Ruud and World No. 5 Iga Swiatek

World No. 10 Flavio Cobolli and World No. 12 Belinda Bencic

World No. 12 Learner Tien and World No. 10 Amanda Anisimova

Wild Cards

World No. 4 Felix Auger-Aliassime and World No. 20 Alexandra Eala

World No. 23 Frances Tiafoe and World No. 31 Leylah Fernandez

World No. 3 Alexander Zverev and World No. 94 Taylor Townsend

World No. 305 Gael Monfils and World No. 9 Elina Svitolina

World No. 605 Andrea Vavassori and World No. 86 Sara Errani

Three more wild card pairings are set to be announced, while two teams from the qualifying tournament will complete the main draw.

It should be noted that Taylor Townsend is the World No. 2 and Andrea Vavassori is the World No. 8 in the doubles rankings.