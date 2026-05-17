Jannik Sinner’s Girlfriend Laila’s Sweet Tribute Amid Italian Open

Jannik Sinner faces off against Casper Ruud in the 2026 Italian Open final on May 17. Sinner appears on track to win a historic sixth consecutive Masters 1000 title.

While Daniil Medvedev gave Sinner a true battle in the semifinal, the Italian superstar came back ton win 6-2, 7-5, 6-4. Despite some controversy amid the rain delay, Medvedev applauded his relentless opponent.

“It’s a nice feeling to play such good tennis,” Medvedev said of playing the current world No. 1. “Even in the first set, I didn’t think I played that badly, but when you play Jannik and you’re not at 110%, you can play okay and still lose 6-2.”

The 24-year-old could become the first Italian to win the men’s singles tournament in Rome since Adriano Panatta in 1976. Panatta is actually in town to hand out the trophy to the winner on Sunday. With a victory, Sinner could also become the first man to complete a season sweep of the Clay Masters 1000 events since Rafael Nadal in 2010.

Supporting Sinner at the Foro Italico, his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic. She sat with his family during the rainy semifinal, and fans can expect to see the Danish model back at Center Court for the title match.

Laila Hasaoniv Wore Jannik Sinner’s Signature Logo Before Italian Open Final

A fan account posted on Instagram, “laila with jannik’s cap, i love her 😭😭.” Another person commented, “rocking her bf merch😍😍.” The logo is shaped like a fox, and his initials, “J.S.,” are hidden in the insignia.

Hasanovic returned to the stands to watch Sinner finish off the third set against Medvedev on Saturday, which took just 15 minutes. She sat next to Sinner’s brother, Mark Sinner.

After Sinner punched his ticket to the final, Hasasnovic shared a hug with Mark.

Jannik Sinner Is Excited to Spend Time With Laila Hasanovic and His Family

The ATP Tour makes it difficult to spend quality time with friends, family, and loved ones, so having Sinner’s family and girlfriend in town means a lot to the tennis phenom.

After winning the Madrid Open earlier this month, “It’s definitely a little bit [like] I missed out a little bit of time, spending time with my parents. I would like to catch up as much as I can,” he said, per the ATP Tour.

“Obviously, at home, grandma and grandpa, the parents of my mum, they’re still both alive. I understand her very much that she wants to stay at home and spend as much time as possible with them. But I also would like to have more time with family.”

“So hopefully I can have some more time with my parents and the people I love, and also with my brother and friends. Because things can change,” he said.

While Sinner doesn’t like to publicly discuss his romance with Hasanovic, he told Corriere della Sera that he was in love.