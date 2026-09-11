Michelle Obama Sends Coco Gauff Heartfelt Message After US Open Loss

Coco Gauff left Arthur Ashe Stadium without the trophy she wanted, but not without another reminder of how deeply her career resonates beyond tennis.

Former first lady Michelle Obama, who watched Gauff compete in Thursday night’s U.S. Open semifinal, delivered a public message of support after the 22-year-old American’s 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 loss to Elena Rybakina.

“Big hugs to @CocoGauff!!! She’s a joy to watch. Always proud. Go USA Tennis!! 🙏🏾💕” Obama wrote on X, adding prayer-hands and heart emojis.

It was a warm consolation after a painful defeat. Gauff won the opening set and stood two sets from reaching her second U.S. Open final before Rybakina found her range and began pressing the American’s forehand.

Gauff fought until the final ball, breaking back late in the third set before Rybakina closed out the match. The victory sent the incoming world No. 1 into Saturday’s championship match against two-time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka.

Michelle Obama Watched Gauff’s Final Stand

Obama was among the prominent spectators inside Ashe Stadium for the women’s semifinals. Her message carried the perspective of someone who had watched Gauff’s effort—and disappointment—unfold in person.

Gauff later addressed the defeat in an emotional Instagram post.

“Gave it my all,” she wrote. “It hurts but I’ll be back.”

The loss ended an 11-match winning streak that included Gauff’s second Cincinnati title. Her New York run also featured one of the tournament’s most dramatic escapes: a 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 6-2 quarterfinal victory over Mirra Andreeva in which she saved two match points.

Gauff credited Frances Tiafoe’s comeback against Alex Michelsen with inspiring her to keep fighting when her own tournament appeared close to ending.

She could not summon one more escape against Rybakina, but her response reflected the resilience Obama has publicly admired for years.

Gauff and Obama Share US Open Connection

The bond between Gauff and the Obamas dates to her breakthrough championship run in 2023.

Barack and Michelle Obama watched Gauff’s contentious first-round victory over Laura Siegemund that year and met her afterward. Michelle praised Gauff for speaking up for herself during a disagreement over Siegemund’s slow pace of play.

“I think I’m never going to forget that moment for the rest of my life,” Gauff said after meeting them.

Days later, Gauff defeated Sabalenka to become the third American teenager to win the U.S. Open women’s singles championship. The Obamas were among the public figures who congratulated her, writing that they could not have been prouder of her achievements on and off the court.

Gauff has since added the 2025 French Open championship and developed into one of the leading voices in American sports.

Thursday brought no trophy ceremony and no storybook finish. Obama’s message captured something that survived the loss: pride in a champion whose impact is no longer measured solely by whether she wins the final match.