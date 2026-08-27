US Open Announces New Friday Schedule After Rain Suspends Qualifying Matches

Zheng Qinwen was one set from the US Open main draw. Jacob Fearnley and Jurij Rodionov were battling through a deciding set. Bianca Andreescu had played only two games.

Rain left their matches unfinished Thursday, pushing the remaining qualifying schedule into Friday and extending the wait for players one victory from the main draw.

The revised order of play calls for an 11 a.m. ET start Friday, Aug. 28, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York. Suspended matches will resume from their existing scores, while contests that never started will begin as scheduled.

With main-draw singles opening Sunday, the postponements leave successful qualifiers less recovery time before their next assignment.

Thursday’s US Open Suspension: Scores and Completed Matches

Rain interrupted play across the outer courts around 1 p.m. ET, according to Heavy’s earlier report. Additional tennis was played before the remaining qualifying schedule was eventually moved to Friday.

Zheng took the opening set against Elena Pridankina 6-4 but trailed 5-2 in the second. Her return will require an immediate response to an opponent close to forcing a deciding set.

Fearnley faces an even narrower margin. After winning the first set and losing the second, he trails Rodionov 3-2 in the third.

The following scores appeared in Thursday evening’s match listings:

Suspended match Score when play stopped Zheng Qinwen vs. Elena Pridankina Zheng led 6-4, 2-5 Jacob Fearnley vs. Jurij Rodionov Fearnley trailed 6-4, 4-6, 2-3 Vilius Gaubas vs. Harry Wendelken Gaubas led 7-6 (3), 4-5 Bianca Andreescu vs. Tamara Zidansek Andreescu led 2-0 in the first set Susan Bandecchi vs. Arantxa Rus Bandecchi led 4-1 in the first set Lucie Havlickova vs. Nao Hibino Havlickova led 6-0, 0-1 Anouk Koevermans vs. Mariam Bolkvadze Koevermans led 6-3, with the second set tied 6-6

The Koevermans-Bolkvadze listing did not display the second-set tiebreak score.

Thursday was not a complete washout. Coleman Wong defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-4, 6-3, while Tomas Barrios Vera beat Daniel Rincon 6-4, 6-3. Gabriela Knutson advanced past Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-4, 6-4, and Robin Montgomery rallied past Carson Branstine 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.

Those completed results stand. Only unfinished and unplayed matches carry into Friday.

Friday’s Revised Schedule and Weather Forecast

Zheng-Pridankina opens Stadium 17 at 11 a.m., followed by Kei Nishikori against Rei Sakamoto. Fearnley-Rodionov begins Court 5’s program, while Gaubas-Wendelken opens Court 6.

Andreescu-Zidansek is first on Court 7. Koevermans-Bolkvadze opens Court 8, followed by the all-British matchup between Heather Watson and Harriet Dart. Bandecchi-Rus begins Court 15’s schedule, and Havlickova-Hibino opens Court 16.

Matches listed second have no fixed start time. Their timing depends on the preceding contest and any further weather interruptions.

WeatherBug’s Queens forecast, updated Thursday at 5:14 p.m. ET, calls for partly sunny, humid conditions Friday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. It lists a 40% chance of rain, with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms during the afternoon.

That gives organizers a potentially useful morning window, but no assurance of an uninterrupted finish. Even a passing shower can require court drying before players return.

Fans should check the official US Open schedule of play for updates. For players awaiting qualifying opponents, including Alex Eala, Friday also brings the prospect of finally learning whom they will face.