UFC’s Jon Jones Rips Retired Champ: ‘I’d Hate Me, Too’

UFC superstar Jon Jones blasted retired UFC champion and longtime rival Daniel Cormier via social media on Wednesday. Jones, 32, twice defeated Cormier, 41, during the fighters’ historic rivalry in the 205-pound division. One of those wins was overturned due to a failed drug test by Jones, but the narrative remains that Jones proved himself the superior fighter.

Regardless, Jones seems to have taken issue with some of the things Cormier said about Jones being “out of touch” during Cormier’s appearance on ESPN to talk about Jones potentially fighting new light heavyweight champ Jan Blachowicz.

Jones posted, “DC calling me out of touch…The only thing that was out of touch was consciousness from his body and that belt from around his waist. I get it, I’d hate me too.”

DC calling me out of touch 😂 The only thing that was out of touch was consciousness from his body and that belt from around his waist. I get it, I’d hate me too — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 30, 2020

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Jones Continued Taking Jabs at UFC Middleweight Champ

Jones went on with a series of snipes afterward that were mostly directed toward newer rival Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya and Jones have traded barbs over the last year or so through the media and Adesanya frequently talks about fighting Jones in a superfight.

The UFC middleweight champ did so again after defeating Paulo Costa in the main event of UFC 253 over the weekend.

Before his latest social media blast, Adesanya told Jones to “shut the f*** up forever”. But Jones didn’t seem to take that request to heart.

On Wednesday, after posting about Cormier, Jones posted, “1. Dye my hair pink 2. Grow a pair of breasts 3. Convince the world Jon Jones is jealous even though he’s undefeated, incredibly successful and the youngest champion in the sports history. 4. Mentioned Jon Jones in all interviews but avoid fighting him at all costs.”

1. Dye my hair pink

2. Grow a pair of breasts

3. Convince the world Jon Jones is jealous even though he’s undefeated, incredibly successful and the youngest champion in the sports history.

4. Mentioned Jon Jones in all interviews but avoid fighting him at all costs — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 30, 2020

All those points were clearly directed at Adesanya, who had dyed his hair pink recently before suddenly realizing it might help his opponents track his head easier in fights.

‘Breasts’?

Jones’ comment about “breasts” might need a little bit of explaining.

That specific social media jab was over Adesanya’s recent admission per MMA Fighting that he needed to go to the doctor for a swollen pectoral muscle.

Some people on the Internet have suggested the swollen muscle means Adesanya has been taking steroids or some other kind of performance-enhancing drug. But that’s only mentioned here because Adesanya has publicly denied those baseless allegations.

Regardless, it was one pectoral muscle, so Jones later corrected himself.

One breast for now https://t.co/jsAZCXnOoO — BONY (@JonnyBones) September 30, 2020

Jones recently vacated his UFC light heavyweight title to pursue fights in the heavyweight division.

Regardless, he’s still ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound UFC fighter in the world today and might also have recently just solidified himself as the best trash talker on social media.

READ NEXT: UFC Champ Israel Adesanya: ‘I Let Him Be Alive’

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel