5 Potential Opponents For Ronda Rousey if She Fights Again

Women’s MMA pioneer Ronda Rousey returned with a bang when she submitted Gina Carano at MVP MMA. But will she fight again?

After missing nearly 10 years of action due to retirement, the 39-year-old Rousey made her highly anticipated comeback against the 44-year-old Carano, who herself was coming back after a 17-year layoff. Rousey needed just 17 seconds to tap Carano out and win her fight, which was viewed by 17 million people around the world on Netflix.

Next Steps For Ronda Rousey

Following the fight, Rousey said she plans on moving to Hawaii with her husband, former UFC heavyweight Travis Browne, and their children, and she hopes to have more kids to add to their growing family. But we all know that money talks for prizefighters, and after Rousey earned $2.2 million in disclosed pay for her fight with Carano, you can’t completely rule out that she fights again.

If Rousey does come back, here are five potential opponents for her return. Keep in mind that if she does compete again, we can safely assume that she will fight for MVP MMA and not for the UFC, which eliminates fighters like Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes, which is why they are not on this list.

5 Potential Opponents For Ronda Rousey

Here are five potential opponents for Rousey, some of which are more realistic than others.