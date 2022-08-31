Ben Askren Says He Would Come Out of Retirement for UFC Fight

Former Bellator and ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren would come out of retirement to rematch his UFC rival, Jorge Masvidal.

In what is still the fastest knockout in the promotion’s history, Masvidal earned a sensational flying-knee victory over Askren in July 2019 at UFC 239. Within five seconds of the beginning of the match, “Funky” was out cold.

It was the first loss of Askren’s professional mixed martial arts career. He would only compete one more time in the sport before retiring, dropping a bout via submission to Demian Maia later that year.

Askren competed against Jake Paul in a boxing match in 2021 and was defeated via first-round TKO.

On Tuesday, the former NCAA Division I wrestler was asked via Twitter for his thoughts on how a rematch with Masvidal would go.

“Ben how would the rematch with Jorge go?” A fight fan questioned. “Asking for a friend.”

“It’s the only thing that I would come out of retirement for,” Askren replied.

It’s the only thing that I would come out of retirement for https://t.co/eby1bNAy45 — Funky (@Benaskren) August 30, 2022

For Masvidal, he’s currently campaigning for a title shot against newly crowned 170-pound king Leon Edwards. “Gamebred” is 0-3 in his last three contests which includes two failed attempts at earning undisputed UFC gold against then-champion Kamaru Usman.

His last bout took place in March when he lost to Colby Covington via unanimous decision at UFC 272.

Masvidal Recently Said He Wanted to Face Funky in a Wrestling Match

While appearing on the “IMPAULSIVE” podcast in April, Masvidal shared that he’d want to meet Askren on the wrestling mat.

“I would actually love to wrestle f***ing with Ben in a competition, you know,” Masvidal said via Sportskeeda.com. “Like straight wrestling, I would do… I would grapple him for some monetary batteries… I would slam him on his neck too. He’s a better wrestler than me undisputedly but I am ten times the athlete that guy will ever be. Like speed power all that s***… With the fast switch muscles, with the reflexes, he’s not that guy now.

“When it comes to scrambling, positioning and endurance, he’s f***ing phenomenal. As much as I can’t stand his a**, he didn’t win those two national championships for nothing. He can scramble and has in some departments has unlimited endurance.”

Masvidal Recently Hit Back at Daniel Cormier for Suggesting He Shouldn’t Receive a Title Fight Against Edwards

As mentioned, Gamebred has been vocal about wanting to be Edward’s first title defense. But during a recent episode of “DC & RC,” former two-division UFC champion Daniel Cormier suggested that Masvidal shouldn’t get a shot at the Englishman next.

“Bro, don’t fight him because for two years – when he was the man, he could not say your name,” Cormier said via MMA Weekly. “All of a sudden he’s like ‘if you become the champ’… he should not fight Jorge Masvidal. He literally should just big league him and not even say his name,” Cormier said on the show. “Why would you do that when a guy snuck you backstage but then never fought you? Then, all of a sudden, you’re the man and he wants to fight you.”

Masvidal became aware of Cormier’s comments, and he hit back at “DC” via Twitter.

“Guess you’re still butt hurt since I didn’t do the interview you requested on your weak YouTube channel during my fight week,” Gamebred tweeted. “I know you needed my name to produce some sort of views since Ariel went solo and you became a has been.

“Just make sure when Dana calls and you tells you to promote the biggest fight the current champ can make in the division which is me, wear your best suit from DXL and make sure you do as your told like a good boy. Maybe you’ll get a treat from your master #reasonpeoplewatchonmute #fakelifecoach #brokeadvice.”