Jorge Masvidal Shares Rare Comment on Legal Battle With Colby Covington

Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal has made it clear that he wants to fight MMA superstar Conor McGregor. But before anything, he needs to “handle” his legal battle with Colby Covington.

Masvidal last fought in March at UFC 272 when he was outpointed by his nemesis Covington, losing the fight via unanimous decision. Masvidal wants to fight a striker next after his last three Octagon appearances were against high-level wrestlers.

And coupled with “Notorious'” star power, Masvidal sees McGregor as the perfect next opponent. That’s what he said in a recent interview with MMA Fighting.

“The one that makes the most sense is that little b**** Conor,” Masvidal said. “I wouldn’t mind getting a fat paycheck for beating that midget’s a** up. I don’t know if it’s going to happen.”

McGregor hasn’t fought since breaking his leg in July 2021 at UFC 264, and it’s unclear when the Irishman will step inside the cage again. Notorious isn’t the only person on Masvidal’s radar anyway. He’s also been linked to a potential fight with top-ranked 170-pound combatant Gilbert Burns, as well as the promotion’s next welterweight title contender, Leon Edwards.

“Gilbert makes sense, but also, Leon’s been calling me out left and right saying he wants to defend the title [should he beat Kamaru Usman at UFC 278] against me,” Masvidal continued. “Let’s go, I’ll go to England and beat your a** again.”

Masvidal Is Interested in Fighting Burns Also, But Needs to ‘Handle’ Legal Battle With Covington

In March, Gamebred was arrested and charged after he was accused of punching Covington in the face outside a restaurant in Miami Beach, Florida. Gamebred is facing multiple felonies and understands that he needs to tackle his accusations before he fights again.

The trial is set to begin on August 29 and Masvidal will answer to criminal mischief and aggravated battery felony charges.

And once Masvidal gets through what he needs to get through, he said he’ll potentially take on Burns.

“I want to fight Gilbert — but is it going to be this year, is it going to be next year? I don’t know,” Masvidal said. “I’ve got to heal myself up, and also, not to be a Debbie Downer, but I do have some legal issues I’ve got to take care of and address, then I’ll get right back on the murder scene. I’ve got three felonies they’re charging me with. So I need to handle this, then it’s back to breaking faces.”

According to MMA Junkie, “if found guilty, Masvidal could face up to 15 years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine for second-degree felony aggravated battery with additional penalties possible for the criminal mischief charge.”

Masvidal entered a plea of not guilty in April. Covington alleged that not only was his Rolex watch and tooth damaged from Masvidal, but he also suffered a “brain injury” from the attack, ESPN reported.

Masvidal Isn’t Concerned About Khamzat Chimaev, Wants to Avoid Fighting a Wrestler in His Next Outing

Khamzat Chimaev is scheduled to fight Nate Diaz during UFC 279 next month. But, Masvidal isn’t concerned about the rapidly rising welterweight. He doesn’t want to take on a wrestler next, and Masvidal also doesn’t see the business he’d do with Chimaev being lucrative enough to warrant him pursuing a fight with the Russian-born combatant.

“Right now, I’m not worried about him, he can do whatever the f*** he wants,” Masvidal explained. “He’s not going to necessarily put money in my pocket right now. But the ones that are, f****** Leon, Conor, those are the guys who will make me some f****** coin, so I’d like to smash them up first.

“I’ll keep working on my wrestling, and then come back after those two f****** wrestlers. I’ve been fighting wrestlers — I wouldn’t mind fighting Leon, who is not a wrestler, or Gilbert, that’s a jiu-jitsu guy. I want to work on my wrestling while I’m not fighting wrestlers, and then get right back to it. [I’ll go back and] fight these same wrestlers again, and f****** end them.”