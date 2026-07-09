UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway 2 Betting Odds

Conor McGregor and Max Holloway meet again when ‘The Notorious’ makes his long awaited octagon return at UFC 329. The event takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday.

It marks McGregor’s first bout in five years. He last fought at UFC 264, where he suffered a broken leg during the 1st round of his bout with Dustin Poirier. Now, the Irishman returns motivated to prove his doubters wrong.

Holloway, meanwhile, aims to avenge his 2013 loss to McGregor. ‘Blessed’ enters the bout after losing his BMF title to Charles Oliveira. A decisive win over the Irishman could propel him back into the lightweight title picture.

UFC 329 is expected to generate a large audience, particularly due to McGregor’s return. Because of that, Holloway will have a chance to capitalize on the opportunity should he win and get a post-fight interview.

Despite having a win over Holloway earlier in their respective careers, McGregor enters UFC 329 as an underdog.

UFC 329: Conor McGregor vs. Max Holloway Betting Odds

Max Holloway stands as a sizeable favorite over Conor McGregor on the latest UFC 329 betting odds.

According to FanDuel Sportsbook, Holloway enters at -235 to avenge his loss. A $20 wager on ‘Blessed’ to win would return a total payout of $28.51.

McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion, may have a slight edge with the fight being contested at welterweight. He sits at +182. A $20 wager on him would return a total of $56.40 if he pulls off an upset.

Holloway last competed in March, so he will be the fresher of the two in terms of active competition.

Oddsmakers are expecting a finish. The total rounds prop sits at 2.5 rounds. Over 2.5 rounds stands at +104, while the under is listed at -132.

The prop bet on the fight going the distance is currently listed at +360. In contrast, the fight not going the distance is set at -550.

Holloway is favored to win by KO/TKO at -120 and his next best path to victory is by decision, listed at +650.

For McGregor, his best path to victory is also by KO/TKO, listed at +270. Like Holloway, the Irishman’s next best path to victory is by decision. That line stands at +1100.

Main Card Betting Odds

Beyond the welterweight clash between McGregor and Holloway, UFC 329 features several appealing bouts for bettors.

In lightweight action, King Green faces Terrance McKinney. Green enters as a slight +116 underdog, with McKinney standing as a -148 favorite.

In flyweight action, Brandon Royval takes on Lone’er Kavanagh. Oddsmakers view this as a potential statement win. Kavanagh enters as a -230 favorite, while Royval sits at +176.

Bantamweights clash as Cory Sandhagen faces Mario Bautista. Sandhagen aims to get back into the title picture and enters as a a -156 favorite, while Bautista sits at +122.

The co-main event features a high-stakes lightweight clash between Paddy Pimblett and Benoit Saint Denis. ‘The Baddy’ is coming off a unanimous decision loss to current UFC lightweight champion Justin Gaethje.

Pimblett enters as a +114 underdog, while Saint Denis stands at -146.