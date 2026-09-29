Bruce Buffer Praises UFC Fighters & Sends Note to Raoni Barcelos

UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer praised the fighters and sent an encouraging note to bantamweight veteran Raoni Barcelos.

The Brazilian suffered a health scare in the main event of UFC Vegas 121 when he lost via fifth-round TKO against Raul Rosas Jr. following an absolute war that saw both men push their minds, bodies, and souls to the absolute limit.

Fortunately, it looks like Barcelos is going to be OK, though there was plenty of concern the last few days from everyone in the MMA community about what may have happened to him.

In his latest health update, Barcelos said that he fainted.

Buffer was not the ring announcer for Barcelos’s fight against Rosas this past weekend at UFC Vegas 121 — it was Justin Bernard — but regardless, the voice of the Octagon is one that everyone knows and respects, so when Buffer talks, people listen.

Bruce Buffer Sends Positive Thoughts to Raoni Barcelos

Taking to his social media, Buffer made sure to remind UFC fans what these fighters go through for their entertainment, while also making sure to send positive thoughts to Barcelos as he recovers.

“A reminder that every time these warriors step into the Octagon, they put their health and well-being on the line for our entertainment. Nothing but respect for every fighter who makes that walk. Wishing Raoni Barcelos a full and speedy recovery,” Buffer wrote on X.

Bruce Buffer is a UFC Legend

Though not a fighter himself, Buffer is a UFC legend in his own right, as he began announcing UFC fights back in 1996 at UFC 8.

Since then, he has done most major UFC events, though in recent years he has been giving way to others for the smaller cards, such as this past weekend’s UFC Vegas 121 card.

The 69-year-old Buffer is one of the most loved and respected people associated with the UFC, and when he decides to walk away, he will surely be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Although some fans have wondered when Buffer will retire, he is still in excellent physical shape and says that he still loves what he does.