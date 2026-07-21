Bruce Buffer Reveals How He Landed the World Cup Final Opening Role

Bruce Buffer revealed how he landed his role in opening the 2026 World Cup final. He expressed gratitude for taking part in the tournament’s knockout stages and for working alongside his brother, Michael Buffer.

MMA fans were met with a pleasant surprise during the World Cup final, as Buffer introduced the teams. Buffer brought the same passion, enthusiasm, and trademark style to the pitch, heightening the moment.

Buffer revealed that FIFA representatives originally reached out to him last year for the Club World Cup. Scheduling conflicts with a UFC event made him unavailable. However, there was renewed interest in having him become a part of the 2026 World Cup.

“Last year, [FIFA] contacted me and they wanted to do a deal with me to announce the finals of last year’s [Club World Cup] game,” Buffer told The Ariel Helwani Show. “[Michael did it instead] and it went great. Then they came back and said, ‘Bruce, we need you for the World Cup. We want you to announce the finals, and the semifinals and we want to do videos of you that we’ll play in the quarterfinals.'”

He continued:

“When I brought up the idea of Michael and I doing it together, they loved it,” Buffer said. “To be at the final with my brother Michael and have what I can only call a ‘Buff-off,’ great way to set it off.”

Bruce Buffer Reflects on Working the 2026 World Cup Final

Bruce Buffer also reflected on his experience working at the 2026 World Cup final.

The match was memorable because it marked what many viewed as a passing of the torch from Lionel Messi to Lamine Yamal. However, it was also a once-in-a-lifetime experience for the UFC announcer.

“It was an amazing experience. A memorable experience, a humbling experience to be a part of, and a true honor to be involved in the biggest sporting event in the world. There’s nothing bigger,” Buffer told The Ariel Helwani Show. “It’s ten-plus times bigger than the Super Bowl. Over a billion people, reportedly as many as 2.5 billion or more people watching this around the world.”

He continued:

“I couldn’t believe it. It’s like 70, 000 or 80, 000 erupting to ‘It’s time!’ And they put ‘It’s time’ on the screens, flashing around the [stadium]. What a magnificent, bucket-list experience.”

Buffer Reveals He Met Tom Cruise

Buffer also revealed that he met several celebrities at the World Cup final, including actor Tom Cruise.

After wrapping up his obligations for the final, Buffer was seated in a suite. There, he met singer Shakira, soccer legend David Beckham, and Cruise. He admitted that he was star-struck, something that is rare for him.

“I got to stay down on the field and watch [the halftime show] and that was an incredible experience. Then I go back in the suite they had me in, and in walked Tom Cruise and Shakira. We were all hanging out together, and I was like, ‘This is really a fun day,'” Buffer told The Ariel Helwani Show.

He continued:

“I don’t get star-struck easily because of my experiences and where I grew up in my life but I will say that meeting Tom Cruise was very cool. He’s so down-to-earth and so humble. I’m a big fan. I’ve always enjoyed his work.”