Superstar Challenges Dana White to Fight: ‘Little B****!’

UFC president Dana White has been challenged to get into a boxing ring with a superstar.

Earlier this month, fans learned that Triller has been trying to set up a boxing match between former UFC middleweight and welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre and boxing legend Oscar De La Hoya. However, the match has seemingly hit a major roadblock: the UFC president.

“GSP” is under contract with the UFC and needs to get permission from the promotion to box De La Hoya under the Triller banner. However, White appears to have no interest in working with Triller or De La Hoya. During the UFC 262 post-fight presser on May 15, White went on a rant about De La Hoya and Triller, telling them to leave him alone and to stop calling.

De La Hoya, who has a tumultuous history with White, took to Twitter on Friday to air his frustration with the UFC president, challenging him to a scrap.

“@danawhite Quit blocking @GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight”

.@danawhite Quit blocking@GeorgesStPierre’s chance to fight. How about we get into the ring first little B*#ch then after I kick your ass, I’ll fight a real man #DeLaHoyaGSP #LetGSPFight pic.twitter.com/sPKeXpHDDW — Oscar De La Hoya (@OscarDeLaHoya) May 21, 2021

White Mentioned De La Hoya During the Press Conference Last Saturday

During his heated rant about Triller, White also took aim at De La Hoya. “The Golden Boy” promoted the 2018 MMA fight between former UFC light heavyweight champions Chuck Liddell and Tito Ortiz. At the time of the bout, Liddell was 49 and Ortiz was 44. Ortiz knocked out “The Ice Man” in the opening frame.

White dismissed De La Hoya’s claims of fighters making the most money they’ve ever made by competing in an event promoted by The Golden Boy.

White said, “You’ve got Oscar, this f****** idiot again in the car that night, ‘Come with us and make more money than you’ve ever made in your life.’ We’ve heard that before. Chuck Liddell is here tonight, grab him, ask him if he made more money then he ever made in his whole life when he went with Oscar De La Hoya. You know what I mean?”

Watch White’s rant below:

GSP Said He ‘Understands’ Why White Won’t Lend Him to Triller

In a May 18 interview with Cinema Blend, St-Pierre gave his take on the situation, seemingly admitting that White is the reason the boxing bout with De La Hoya isn’t going through.

He said via the outlet:

I understand that Dana didn’t want me to fight. However, it would have been fun. Because my career as a professional fighter, to become the best in the world in mixed martial arts, is done. I’m turning 40 years old tomorrow; I’m going to be 40 years old. It’s a young man’s game. However, to rather fight a boxing match under the rules that Triller put on against the legendary Oscar De La Hoya? For me, it would have been a dream come true, because he is my second favorite boxer of all time, behind Sugar Ray Leonard. Plus, a lot of the money made would have been given to charity. So it would have been for a good cause, just to show that we don’t take ourselves too seriously. And it would have been serious competition because you say, I play basketball, I play hockey, but you don’t ‘play’ fighting. It would have been fun.

