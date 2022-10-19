Charles Oliveira Targeting Double Champ Status After UFC 280

UFC superstar Charles Oliveira has revealed plans to challenge for the featherweight title after UFC 280.

The lightweight top contender is set to clash with Islam Makhachev in the main event this Saturday at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Oliveira will put his 11-fight win streak on the line against Makhachev’s 10 in a rare UFC matchup. He would be looking to reclaim the title he got forced to vacate in his last bout in May at UFC 274. Although he defeated Gaethje in the first round, Oliveira could not be crowned champion due to coming in half a pound overweight.

Alexander Volkanovski, reigning featherweight champion, confirmed last week he would serve as the backup for the headlining bout at UFC 280. ‘The Great’ has been dominant in his division, clearing out top contenders and sharing a fierce trilogy with Max Holloway. He had been rallying to get a chance at the lightweight gold and found the perfect opportunity on the nearing card.

Company president Dana White indicated Volkanovski would be the frontrunner to face the winner of Oliveira and Makhachev.

Oliveira Wants To Fight Volkanovski for the Featherweight Title

At Wednesday’s pre-fight press conference, Oliveira expressed his willingness to fight Volkanovski. In an unexpected turn of events, ‘do Bronx’ wants to go back down to 145 pounds for the Australian’s belt in a bid to achieve ‘champ-champ’ status.

“First of all, we’re gonna focus on what’s going to happen here, on this prize particularly. ” Oliveira said through his translator. “My timing is to actually fight in Brazil afterward. If we’re gonna make this happen with Volkanovski, we’re going to have it two ways. We are going to fight at 70 kg and then we’re going to fight at 66 kg (145 pounds) at the end of the year. So we are going to fight in two weight divisions. I can fight [in Australia] in February but for his belt. Surely, I have a great team for this, to get down to 66 kg (145 pounds).”

Oliveira is targeting the promotion’s return to Australia for UFC 284 at the RAC Arena in Perth. He has prior experience competing in the weight class but struggled with weight issues and found success after staying at 155 pounds.

Both ‘The Great’ and ‘do Bronx’ are eyeing entry into the ultra-exclusive ‘double-champ’ club inaugurated by former two-division champion Conor McGregor.

Oliveira Doesn’t Think Makhachev Deserves the Title Fight

According to the 33-year-old Brazilian, Makhachev did not do enough to warrant a shot at the gold. He believes the Dagestani got fast-tracked due to his teammate and former lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“Islam deserves all the respect in the world. But I think he should’ve fought somebody, maybe in the top five like I did, and not just surf on someone else’s wave and skipped the line. For sure, this fight is only happening because of (Khabib),” added Oliveira. “It’s for the history and everything that he’s done. If it was any other guy, he would have had to walk the walk that I had to walk, knocking on people’s doors, and trying to get into the top five. The reason why this fight is happening is because of him.”