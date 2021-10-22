Conor McGregor’s Promise: ‘I’m Going to End Your Life’

Former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor dropped a savage line to his rival during a war of words on Twitter.

On Friday, October 22, 2021, “Notorious” and No. 7-ranked UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson got into it after “El Cucuy” responded to one of McGregor’s tweets.

“These clowns are f***** when I get back,” McGregor tweeted, referring to when he returns to the UFC after his leg heals.

Well, Ferguson didn’t take too kindly to McGregor’s claim, responding to the Irishman. Ferguson pointed to the fact that McGregor appears a lot more muscular since his leg break and claimed that Notorious is taking human growth hormones. He also took a jab at McGregor for his latest controversy. McGregor has been accused by Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti of assault.

“Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone’s Build,” Ferguson tweeted. “You’re Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon’ Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin’ Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ’s? WTF P****.”

Taking Growth Hormone Will Do That To Someone's Build. You're Mentally Weak & Your Leg Is Compromised. Your Fragile, Frail & Breakable. That GH Gon' Make U Break Kid. Keep Pumpin' Ya Chest Ya Cheat. Not The 1st Time God Punished You. You Like Picking On People And DJ's? WTF Pussy

After that, McGregor went nuclear on Ferguson. First, he claimed that El Cucuy is in “legal turmoil” because of a dodgy contract.

“Tony was douped into signing with another agency on the premise he would receive a pro Baseball contract hahahaha a pro f****** baseball contract now he’s in legal turmoil with this crowd ahahahah no s*** Jose canseco what did you f****** think would happen empty head.”

Tony was douped into signing with another agency on the premise he would receive a pro Baseball contract hahahaha a pro fucking baseball contract 😂😂 now he's in legal turmoil with this crowd ahahahah no shit Jose canseco what did you fucking think would happen 😂 empty head.

“The guy use to bring baseballs to press conferences an all and wear his glove remember hhhhahahaha,” McGregor continued.

McGregor Said the Only Thing Left to Do in UFC Is to ‘Kill’

Then McGregor said he plans to fight Ferguson one day and that he will “end” El Cucuy’s life inside the Octagon.

“Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it,” McGregor tweeted. “Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it’s the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it. Only on PPV.”

Me and you are fighting one day mate and I gonna end your life in there full of it. Sauce. Money. Power. I already won all the belts and the money in this game I just wanna kill one of yous rats in there now it's the only thing left for me to do. And Watch me do it.

Only on PPV.

Notorious Says He’s Over ‘50%’ More Powerful Than He Was in July 2021

McGregor responded to a fan the same day about his muscular shape.

“CONOR you have people way smarter than me advising you, but I’m wondering if you can just briefly explain how putting on more muscle will help you,” they asked McGregor. “With more muscle won’t it just drain you faster? Sure you’ll be stronger but isn’t there a chance you also get slower?”

In response, Notorious said he’s over “50%” more powerful than he was pre-UFC 264 due to moving heavy weights “repetitively.”

“There are pro’s and cons to everything,” McGregor tweeted. “I could not move the last 3 months, so I brought heavy weights to me, and moved them. Repetitively. Play with the cards you are dealt. My power is up over 50%.”

There are pro's and cons to everything. I could not move the last 3 months, so I brought heavy weights to me, and moved them. Repetitively.

Play with the cards you are dealt.

My power is up over 50%.

