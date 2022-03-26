UFC Superstar Conor McGregor Looks Enormous in Latest Post

Irish UFC superstar Conor McGregor appears enormous in his recent Instagram post.

In the new photos shared of McGregor, the former two-division champion doesn’t look anywhere near the lightweight and featherweight limits.

“Notorious” posted 10 pictures on the water, and you can take a look at the Instagram post below:

McGregor spoke with The Mac Life’s Oscar Willis last week, and he shared his desire to compete against UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for the 170-pound belt.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

Notorious last competed inside the Octagon at UFC 264 in July 2021 when he took on Dustin Poirier in a lightweight trilogy bout. During the first round, McGregor broke his leg and the fight was called off before the second frame. The fighter received surgery that weekend and he’s been rehabilitating his left lower tibia ever since.

McGregor Doesn’t Want to Fight at Lightweight for His Comeback Match

The Irishman also revealed that he has no intention to drop back down to 155 pounds.

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame, McGregor said to Willis. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

“I don’t want to deplete myself. There’s no need to deplete myself. And I feel confident against Usman. Jab happy, sloppy, orthodox wrestler with no submissions whatsoever. What’s he going to do? Where’s the danger here? I don’t see a danger with him. His ground and pound isn’t strong. Plus, he’s on the older side.”

All in all, Notorious has fought four times in the UFC’s lightweight division, winning one fight and losing three. His single win was his title-earning effort against Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 in 2016.

McGregor lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018, and suffered back-to-back defeats to Dustin Poirier last year at 155 pounds.

From a wins/losses perspective, McGregor has a better track record at welterweight. He’s 2-1 at 170 pounds, beating Nate Diaz in 2016 and Donald Cerrone in 2020, and losing to Diaz in their first fight in 2016.

McGregor Has a Goal of Earning ‘The Triple Crown’

No fighter in UFC history has ever won a divisional title in three different weight classes. And McGregor, who was the first combatant to simultaneously hold two belts, wants to be the one to earn that record.

To do that, he’d have to take out “The Nigerian Nightmare” should he hold onto his belt against Leon Edwards.

“The triple crown,” McGregor continued. “No one’s ever obtained three knockouts in three weight divisions moving up like I have already. But no one has ever obtained three UFC world titles across three divisions like I will do also, if we make this fight.”

McGregor has a professional MMA record of 22-6 with 19 of his wins coming way by KO/TKO.