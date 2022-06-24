UFC Star Conor McGregor Hints at Possible Rematch: ‘I Accept’

UFC superstar Conor McGregor took to Instagram on Thursday to hint at a potential rematch with Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“Notorious” shared a photo of himself punching Mayweather during their 2017 boxing match. And he wrote in the caption: “I accept.” See the post below:

McGregor and Mayweather went 10 rounds during their August clash, and the boxing legend improved his professional record to 50-0 by finishing Notorious via TKO.

On the same day as McGregor’s post, Fight Hype’s Ben Thompson reported that the two parties are in “talks” of squaring up again. “Sources close to the information have informed us that Hall of Fame legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC star Conor McGregor are currently in talks for a potential rematch,” the report reads.

As per the report, Mayweather “would pocket another 9-figure payday if the two sides can come to terms.”

It’s unclear if the fight will actually come to fruition, however. When he spoke with Sky Sports at the end of May, McGregor said that he wanted to focus on mixed martial arts for his return, not boxing – although he did confirm that he wants to compete in the ring again.

“Boxing is my first love in combat sports. I had such a great time the last time I was out there,” Notorious said via the outlet. “Obviously, my return will be in the octagon for UFC – that story is far from over, in fact it’s just being written, it is just the beginning. But, boxing, for sure I will grace the squared circle again in the future.”

McGregor Confirmed That He Is ‘Excited to Get Back’ to Fighting

During the same interview with Sky Sports, McGregor said he was nearly fully recovered from his leg break at UFC 264 in July 2021.

“The body is doing good. We are going to up the training bit by bit.” McGregor said. “I have another CT scan in the coming days and then I will be clear to kick. Once I can kick and grapple, I will be back in no time. Boxing training is going well, strength training. I am excited to get back.”

McGregor hasn’t given an update through the media since the interview last month. However, if fight fans follow the Irishman on social media, they’ll see that he consistently posts pictures and videos of himself training his hands.

Notorious Said He Wanted to Fight at Welterweight for His Return, Eyeing Kamaru Usman

In an interview with The Mac Life in March, Notorious stated that he wanted to compete at 170 pounds as opposed to lightweight. And he was also eyeing a fight with current welterweight champion Kamaru Usman.

“I believe that’s the fight to make,” McGregor said. “I believe myself versus Usman for the 170-pound title for my comeback fight is the one I’m eyeballing at the minute. Now, I haven’t really said that to anyone, to be honest. I’ve only been thinking that the last couple days.”

“I got myself down to a lightweight frame, he continued. “But, I’m big now. I feel big, I feel strong, I feel healthy. You know, I’ve got good energy. I’m coming back after a gruesome injury.

Notorious went on to say that he doesn’t want to “deplete” himself by making lightweight and that he saw no “danger” in fighting Usman. McGregor has noticeably put on more muscle mass compared to when he was competing at lightweight in 2021.