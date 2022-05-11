Conor McGregor Sends Warning to UFC in Viral Post

Conor McGregor has been extra active on social media following some firey rivalries stemming from UFC 274 and the superstar Irishman sent a message to the rest of the promotion in a post on Tuesday.

McGregor posted some photos from a training session looking bulky with the caption, “I’m telling you, watch your mouth.”

I’m telling you, watch your mouth. pic.twitter.com/2tNGmZSmyE — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 11, 2022

McGregor has been working his way back from a broken leg he suffered last summer at UFC 264 against Dustin Poirier. Some are skeptical that he will fight this year, most notably former fighter Brendan Schaub.

“Here’s the thing, he broke his leg and I think the earliest he can come back is November,” Schaub said on his podcast. “You know the year just started and we’re in May. So for [Michael] Chandler, you’re going to wait till November and from what I hear from my sources, Conor has no intention of fighting this year.”

McGregor on Receiving End of Multiple Callouts

Despite not being in the building, McGregor was the talk of UFC 274, getting called out by both Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira.

“Hey, Conor McGregor,” Oliveira said after choking out Justin Gaethje in the main event. “Are you coming up or are you going to run away?”

McGregor was watching carefully and responded quickly, saying he’d be game to fight Oliveira, who is the top contender at lightweight after losing his belt when he didn’t make weight.

“I’m not sure I wish to cut the weight,” McGregor wrote. “I am really enjoying being built like a refrigerator. I feel I want to fight at this size just to watch it back lol. But I’d love to fight the Brazilian, 100%! I love Brazil and I’m unbeaten against Brazil. All KO’s. I’ve some thinking to do.”

Chandler also had some words for McGregor in an epic callout following his highlight-reel knockout of Tony Ferguson. What might give Chandler an edge is that he said he’ll welcome taking on the big-boy version of McGregor.

“Conor McGregor, you have to come back and fight somebody,” Chandler said. “I am the most entertaining lightweight on the planet, but I’ll up the stakes, Conor. I want you at your biggest. I want you at your baddest and at your best. You and me at 170 this summer, this fall, this winter. Holla at your boy.”

McGregor was loving the knockout of Ferguson and left the door open on a scrap with Chandler.

“I’d have a nice knock off this guy, no doubt about it,” McGregor wrote. “A firework spectacle. I like the 170 shout also. Tipped him over. I’m definitely game to fight this guy at some stage in my career. I see it happening after tonight. Congrats on a solid win Michael and another barnstormer.”

McGregor Has Been Sparring on Social Media

McGregor is never one to shy away from a sparring session on social media and has been engaging with multiple foes, including calling Ferguson a chicken nugget and getting a bit more vicious with Oliveira.

Oliveira recently said he could take out both McGregor and Nate Diaz in the same night.

“Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one… Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make [Diaz] tap,” he tweeted. “What do you think Dana White?”

McGregor fired back, writing: “Shut up you bum and get back to that favela and pay your piece.”

Expect a few more months of back and forth as the UFC waits for official word that McGregor is ready to go for his next fight.