UFC Foe Wants to Finish Conor McGregor & Nate Diaz on Same Night

Brazilian UFC superstar Charles Oliveira wants to fight Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night, and he promises to finish them both.

The call-out came from the former 155-pound champion a few days after he defeated Justin Gaethje during the UFC 274 main event at the Footprint Center in Pheonix, Arizona. Oliveira entered the Octagon as the undisputed lightweight king, however a botched weight-cut led to “Do Bronx’s” title being vacated right when the contest began.

Belt or not, Oliveira proved once again that he is the best 155 pounder on earth. It wasn’t easy, however, as Do Bronx was dropped twice by “The Highlight.” But, the Brazilian closed the show during the opening round, hurting Gaethje on the feet and then eventually sinking in a rear-naked choke.

With the win, Oliveira is the division’s No. 1 contender and he’ll fight for the vacant belt in his next outing. He improved his professional mixed martial arts record to 33-8 and he extended his victory streak to 11.

Oliveira Challenged McGregor & Diaz, McGregor Responded

However, Oliveira isn’t just eyeing a fight to earn his belt back. On Tuesday, Do Bronx tagged Dana White in a tweet and asked the UFC president for the opportunity to battle McGregor and Diaz on the same night.

“Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one… Fighting twice in same night,” Oliveira tweeted. “I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap. What do you think @danawhite?”

Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one… Fighting twice in same night. I can knock Conor out, and make Dias tap. What do you think @danawhite? — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 10, 2022

Of course, the UFC started in the early 90s by hosting tournaments where the likes of Royce Gracie had to win multiple fights in a night. But in the UFC’s modern era, multiple fights a night have been eliminated.

Oliveira holds several UFC records, including most finishes (19), most submissions (16) and he’s tied with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone for most fight-night performance bonuses (18).

Well, Oliveira’s tweet elicited a response from McGregor. Replying to Do Bronx’s tweet, “Notorious” tweeted: “Shut up you bum and get back to that favela and pay your piece.”

Shut up you bum and get back to that favela and pay your piece. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) May 10, 2022

At the time of this writing, Diaz and White haven’t responded to Oliveira’s challenge.

Oliveira Offered to Train With Former Opponent Tony Ferguson

Do Bronx recently mentioned another fighter on his Twitter feed, and that was his former opponent Tony Ferguson. Oliveira and “El Cucuy” competed in December 2020 at UFC 256 and Do Bronx dominated the MMA veteran with his superior ground game.

Ferguson has lost his two subsequent bouts since then, which includes his most recent outing against Michael Chandler. The two fought during the UFC 274 featured bout and although El Cucuy landed some good shots in the first round, he was put out by Chandler in the second frame courtesy of a head kick.

It was the first time the 38-year-old combatant had been silenced like that inside the Octagon, and Oliveira wants to help train El Cucuy for his next fight.

Sharing a video of himself and Ferguson embracing, Oliveira tweeted on Monday: “We’re among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You’ve the history inside the Octagon. Head up ‘El Cucuy’! If you wish, let’s train together in ChuteBoxe’s hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You’re a brother!

We're among big dogs, up&downs are part of our jorneys. I admire you a lot @tonyfergusonxt. You've the history inside the Octagon. Head up "El Cucuy"! If you wish, let's train together in ChuteBoxe's hedquarter in São Paulo for your nxt fight. You're a brother!#UFC pic.twitter.com/hNyd4wbLZd — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) May 9, 2022

Ferguson answered Oliveira, and he didn’t shut down the Brazilian’s offer. “I’m glad you listened,” El Cucuy tweeted. Way to stay focused Chuck -CSO-.

“Don’t let your team let you miss weight again ok Buddy. We’ll see you soon kid, be good- Champ.”