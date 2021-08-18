Conor McGregor & Michael Bisping’s Feud Escalates: ‘Little Man’

The feud between two popular European UFC fighters continued on Tuesday night.

It all started a few days back when Michael Bisping said Conor McGregor would get torn “limb by limb” if he found himself fighting Daniel Cormier. Bisping made the comment on his “Believe You Me” podcast, reacting to McGregor and Cormier’s online beef where they have gone back and forth on social media the past few weeks.

Well, Bisping’s comments caught McGregor’s attention, and the Irishman came at “The Count” on Twitter on August 15, calling him a “nobody” while claiming that he made a commission off of Bisping’s UFC fights.

“Bisping is a nobody on Sirius xm,” McGregor wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “Rushed back to competition after being dropped/strangled and then gets shotgun slept by gastelum’s left hand. Devastating. Even though I collect commission on all his fights, I still said to the team to pull gast fight. I knew it was coming.”

“But hey, 100k! 50k off the top of each fight. I used to say ‘yoink’ every time it hit the account.”

The latest UFC news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Heavy on UFC newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on UFC Newsletter!

Bisping Said McGregor Should Have Tagged Him the Tweets, Not Delete Them

McGregor’s tweets garnered a reaction from Bisping on August 17, 2021. During The Count’s newest episode of his podcast, he said that he wasn’t going to “lower himself” to McGregor’s level. Bisping continued, saying “Notorious” should have tagged him in the tweet. Bisping also said that McGregor shouldn’t have deleted it.

“I don’t know what’s getting deleted quicker, Conor’s tweets or his legacy,” Bisping said.

Bisping also denied that McGregor earned commission from his fights.

Follow the Heavy on UFC Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

McGregor Countered Bisping’s ‘Legacy’ Jab, The 2 Go Back & Forth on Twitter

And of course, Bisping’s reply then sparked another response from McGregor on Twitter the same day, but this time The Count responded on the platform.

First, McGregor shared a photo of Bisping on an airplane, writing: “The only legacy I give a f*** about is the Legacy 5000 my mother flies around on.”

The only legacy I give a fuck about is the Legacy 5000 my mother flies around on. pic.twitter.com/31SL1CiLDY — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 18, 2021

A little while late, Bisping responded to Notorious, ripping on McGregor for having a smaller frame them himself. “Money doesn’t make you a man little guy,” Bisping tweeted. “Besides, even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you.”

Money doesn’t make you a man little guy. Besides, even if you stood on your wallet I’d still be a bigger man than you. https://t.co/jicIAVhCPX — michael (@bisping) August 18, 2021

Next up was McGregor.

“Oh you a big man are ya bro ahahah a real man wouldn’t sprint from his hometown after they come knocking on his mother’s door bro,” McGregor wrote. “Don’t forget that one big man in the U.S. Crunch time and you dipped.”

“I’m not your bro,” Bisping replied, along with a smile.

Then, Notorious tweeted: “Knock knock, who’s there. Not mike anyway he’s just done the back wall hahahahah.”

READ NEXT: Conor McGregor Cancels Boxing Match Due to UFC 264 Leg Injury