Conor McGregor Sets Date for Final UFC Fight

Conor McGregor has announced his final fight will be in July 2027. ‘The Notorious’ is targeting International Fight Week next year. International Fight Week comprises the second week of July, pinning McGregor’s return from July 8 to July 14, 2027.

The target date comes in the form of an announcement from McGregor on Instagram. The Irishman wrote, “What was to be a generational beating is now to be reset. [International Fight Week] 2027 The Last Dance.”

Conor McGregor Confirmed He Only Has 1 UFC Fight Left

McGregor’s fight with Max Holloway at UFC 329 was one of two fights left on McGregor’s contract.

It is hypothesised that McGregor is fighting out of his UFC contract in a hurry to possibly compete in high-profile, high-paying super fights outside the promotion.

A Few Names Are Circling for Conor McGregor’s Last UFC Fight

There’s no guarantee his final fight will be against Holloway like his post suggests.

Who his final fight will be against is purely speculation, but it can be expected that the UFC will give him a tough opponent for his sunset fight. Names include Carlos Prates, Khamzat Chimaev, or a possible title fight with the winner of Islam Makhachev vs. Ian Machado Garry at UFC 330. The latter of which would be a title fight, but wholly insurmountable nonetheless.

Of course, it all depends on where these athletes end up in a year’s time.

Dana White Says Conor McGregor Will Be Out for a Year Following UFC 329 Injury

UFC CEO Dana White confirmed McGregor will be out for at least a year following his ACL tear at UFC 329, which lines up with McGregor’s plans to come back in July 2027.

The Injury Conor McGregor Sustained at UFC 329

McGregor’s fight with Holloway was called off after just 69 seconds. ‘The Notorious’ injured his knee on the very first kick he threw. On July 19, he confirmed the details of his injury, revealing it was an ACL and Meniscus injury: “The same injury as the first Holloway fight,” He wrote on X.

“Only this time the opposite leg,” He added. “Quite shocking. I returned to competition within 9 months to fight Diego Brandao back then. With today’s regenerative medicine advancements and improved training methods it is well within my realm to return by next summer.

McGregor Walking Without a Crutch

“I am walking without a crutch. I done leg extension machine work the other day to no issue. So I can walk without aid, and activate my quad under resistance. All very positive. I am maximum discipline and have maintained it fully since the bout. I wonder was I saved from something worse here. I believe so. I would have attended the after-party as ‘the man,’ and who knows then. I believe I was saved.”

McGregor’s “next Summer” statement here also lines up with his latest update.