UFC Star Conor McGregor Slams ‘Nobody’ Fighter After $100-Million Callout

Social media superstar Jake Paul thinks he and UFC’s Conor McGregor could make $75 to 100 million each if they boxed each other, but “Notorious” doesn’t appear sold on the idea.

Paul (5-0) is scheduled to box Hasim Rahman Jr. on August 7th at Madison Square Garden. And before “The Problem Child’s” boxing career is all said and done, he wants to meet the Irishman inside the ring. That’s what he told Ariel Helwani during a recent interview on “The MMA Hour.”

“At some point it’s gotta happen,” Paul said via MMA Junkie. “He’s a businessman, I’m a businessman, and that’s $75 to $100 million dollars for both of us.”

Well, Paul’s challenge didn’t go over well with McGregor. Taking to Twitter, Notorious responded to The Problem Child’s comments, writing: “you’ve 2 fights and done 70k buys,” along with a laughing emoji.

“You are a flop, kid,” Notorious continued. “A nobody.”

McGregor has been out of action since breaking his leg at UFC 264 in July 2021. But, he’s made it clear that he intends to compete in combat sports again in the near future.

Paul Said Rahman Jr. Is Trying to Renegotiate Contract

The Problem Child was originally supposed to box Tommy Fury at Madison Square Garden in August, however “TNT” pulled out of the fight citing US visa issues.

But, according to Paul, Rahman Jr. is trying to renegotiate the deal he made for the boxing match.

“Hasim Rahman Jr., actually right now, is trying to renegotiate his contract,” Paul said to Helwani via MMA Fighting. “So he signed a contract last week for 10 times more than he’s ever been paid for any one of his fights, and now — boom, fast-forward one week — he’s trying to renegotiate, he’s trying to suck more money out of the fight, he’s trying to do anything he can to claw and make the money, because I think he realizes the consequences of what might happen.

“I think he’s actually scared to fight me. A lot of these guys are excited by the money at first, and then when it actually comes time to start training and getting into camp and doing all of these things, they all chicken out. So who knows if this fight is even going to happen at this point, because we’re not going to pay him more money. He’s not worth it. He has name but he doesn’t have a massive name. So it’s unfortunate, man.”