Watch Conor McGregor School Student in New TUF Sparring Footage

Conor McGregor recently released new sparring footage from ‘The Ultimate Fighter‘ season 31 reality TV program, showcasing the new 170 lbs McGregor sparring with a student of his.

McGregor, 34, is seen playfully sparring with one of his students, kitted out in full sparring gear and working at a relatively easy pace.

“I love fighting so dearly. I had a great experience coaching and training with a solid crew of young athletes on [The Ultimate Fighter] Alongside my long time, all time, all star team! Airing May 20th everywhere.”

‘Use Your Peripherals!’: Conor McGregor Rips Into Student

Forever a boxer/striker, McGregor works slowly with his student, landing a thudding roundhouse kick after backing his partner up to the fence with a caught kick, “Oh happy day!” McGregor sings a popular hymn, shoving his partner and feinting on the outside.

McGregor feints a left cross, before ducking and coming up through the middle with a lead uppercut. His partner’s head is sprung back, and he tightens up, clasping onto McGregor’s lead arm in the process. “The Notorious” pulls free and spares him any follow-up, playfully stalking his partner in an attempt to get him to strike back.

There’s a brief pause in the action, his sparring partner seeks help from a third party to remove his headgear, it’s impeding his vision and he wants it off. McGregor is frustrated and scolds the fighter up close for removing the headgear, his words are unintelligible.

“Use your peripherals,” McGregor remarks as he backs off, “you can do it blindfolded.” They return to action, McGregor idly blocks a body kick, before throwing a slow check hook which still manages to connect. McGregor bounces on his feet and drops his lead hand to taunt his partner into throwing, before connecting with the very same lead uppercut from before, as if to prove a point from earlier.

The two clinch for a moment, before McGregor breaks off and shoots a crisp straight left over the top, which connects. The footage ends here.

Who is Conor McGregor Fighting Next?

McGregor is slated to fight Michael Chandler, either as a part of the finale of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 31, or the headliner of an event late this year. Details of the fight have not been disclosed. “There’s a lot of work to go on the Conor fight still,” said the UFC president Dana White on the March 9 episode of “The Pat McAfee Show.”

It’s a complicated matchup for McGregor, who is not known for his grappling ability. Chandler has an extensive wrestling background, being a four-time NCAA Division 1 qualifier. Nevertheless, both fighters are all about putting on a show for the crowd and providing fans with memorable experiences.

With a victory over Chandler, McGregor has ambitions on fighting for the welterweight title, which is currently held by Leon Edwards. A welterweight title would make McGregor a three-division champion.

McGregor currently has a record of 2-1 at welterweight, owning wins over Donald Cerrone in 2020, and Nate Diaz in 2016. The one loss was McGregor’s first UFC defeat at the hands of Diaz also in 2016, which at the time was one of the biggest upsets in the history of the sport.