UFC superstar Conor McGregor trolled Nate Diaz over the”race chair” the American used for his exclusive interview with ESPN’s Ariel Helwani. Diaz had a lot to say about his biggest rival, and McGregor was apparently watching. McGregor deleted the tweets after posting them, but they were captured by Spinning Backfist before they disappeared into the ether.

You can see those posts below, then stick around to read what Diaz actually said about his rival below.

Great grab by Spinnin Backfist. pic.twitter.com/ygRoVP3yy6 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) February 9, 2021

You can see Diaz’s chair in the screengrab below.

Where can I buy this chair? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/siVx8S9Ve1 — Kelsey McCarson (@kelsey_mccarson) February 9, 2021

You can watch the entire interview below.

VideoVideo related to conor mcgregor trolls nate diaz after diss [look] 2021-02-09T11:31:20-05:00

Diaz Disses McGregor About UFC 257

Diaz gave his thoughts about McGregor’s loss last month to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. Instead of offering praise for Poirier, though, Diaz suggested McGregor was to blame.

“I thought Dustin Poirier was owned the whole way through, and I think Conor dropped the ball,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the fight looked to be going McGregor’s way early, but that the famed UFC superstar lost pushed too hard for the finish and that is what opened the door for Poirier.

“I think he f***** up more than Dustin did anything good…It looked pretty in the bag to me,” Diaz said.

Poirier stopped McGregor in the second round.

UFC 257: Poirer vs. McGregor 2 Was ‘Big Joke’

Diaz believes the whole event was a “big joke” and that McGregor ultimately paid for it by suffering the stoppage loss. Still, Diaz believes McGregor was on his way to the win before he made critical mistakes.

“I just thought it was a big joke, honesty. He was switching up his whole role, playing Mr. Nice Guy. But he was owning Dustin the way Dustin was pretty much doing what he was told the whole way through,” Diaz said.

So what were McGregor’s mistakes? Diaz suggested the Irish superstar’s Achilles Heel is the same thing it’s always been.

“I think he still makes the same mistakes he always has,” Diaz said.

Diaz Explains ‘Blueprint’ For Beating McGregor

Diaz expanded on the idea that some people have about McGregor tiring in fights, and the American suggested he is the one who came up with the blueprint to beat McGregor in the first place back in 2016 when he defeated McGregor via second-round submission at UFC 196.

Diaz even believes that boxing superstar Floyd Mayweather must have watched his fight vs. McGregor at UFC 196 to make his own gameplan for Mayweather vs. McGregor superfight boxing match in 2017.

“I think Floyd Mayweather and them watched the blueprint fight there on how to beat him,” Diaz said.

Diaz said the blueprint was to let McGregor “punch himself out”.

The 35-year-old then correctly pointed out that Mayweather fought McGregor in a come-forward style that he didn’t use in any of his other 49 professional boxing matches.

“That’s not how Mayweather fights. He ran up on him like I ran up on him, made him punch himself out, and finished him off,” Diaz said.

So McGregor’s mistake was not knowing in the fight what was happening.

“Conor took the bait,” Diaz said.

Mayweather stopped McGregor in the 10th round, and Diaz said virtually the same thing happened against Poirier at UFC 257.

“That’s how you do it. You got out and make a guy do what he already did. He had just lost to me like that,” Diaz said.

Diaz ‘Exposed’ McGregor at UFC 196

So Diaz believes one of the main problems with McGregor is that he hasn’t learned from any of his past errors.

“Conor did that with me. That’s what first exposed him. Then, he did it with Mayweather,” Diaz said.

UFC Era Pelea Gratis: Nate Diaz vs Conor McGregor 1Para Nate Diaz este resultado no fue ninguna sorpresa 😬 #UFCEra Mira más combates de ambos en UFC Fight Pass ufcfightpass.com/home 2020-05-12T02:10:33Z

Diaz said the same thing reared its ugly head at UFC 257. From Diaz’s point of view, McGregor was winning that fight but pushed too hard for the stoppage.

“Then he went and fought Dustin, and he’s landing all good shots, dropping combos on him. I think he was pushing the pace too hard like he had it in the bag,” Diaz said.

Diaz believes McGregor should adopt a style more like his own, one designed to go the distance.

“He should have slowed it down, and this happens because he doesn’t want to be in there, too. He’s anxious for the kill because he wants out,” Diaz said.

READ NEXT: List of UFC Fighters With Titles in Multiple Weight Classes

Twitter: @Kelsey_McCarson

YouTube: Real Talk with Kelsey and Rachel