Conor McGregor Poses Question to Fans: ‘Who’s In?’

At this point in time, it seems like Conor McGregor is serious about not fighting Dustin Poirier on July 10 at UFC 264.

The two were set to fight in a trilogy match this summer, however after a back-and-forth squabble on Twitter this week about McGregor’s charity donation promise, “Notorious” has said he is moving on from the fight. According to the Irishman, he still wants to fight against someone else on July 10 and now he’s turning to fans.

Using a play-on-word for Poirier’s Good Fight Foundation charity, McGregor asked fans who they’d like to see him fight instead of “The Diamond.”

McGregor, tweeted, “Looking to start the foundations of a good fight you guys, who’s in? McGregor Vs … ?”

Looking to start the foundations of a good fight you guys, who’s in?

McGregor Vs … ? — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 13, 2021

After Poirier revealed that McGregor has yet to donate $500,000 to the Good Fight Foundation and Notorious’ subsequent defense, several UFC stars challenged the Irishman. The list includes former UFC lightweight champ Rafael dos Anjos, No. 4-ranked lightweight Michael Chandler and No. 13-ranked lightweight Kevin Lee.

