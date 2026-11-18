UFC heavyweight contender Curtis Blaydes believes that the judges robbed his former opponent, Josh Hokit, in the UFC 334 main event.

Hokit lost a unanimous decision to Ciryl Gane in the UFC 334 headliner, with all three judges scoring the bout 48-47 in the champion’s favor.

But if you ask Blaydes, Hokit deserved to have his hand raised.

Curtis Blaydes Says Judges Robbed Josh Hokit

Speaking on his Twitch stream, Blaydes made it clear where he stands as far as the scoring of the UFC 334 main event goes.

“I know everyone’s giving him the scorecard wins because he landed more strikes. Guys, I’m there, I’m watching these strikes. There’s a physical difference between the strikes that Hokit was landing and the strikes that Gane was landing. Gane’s strikes were not significant. I’m not being a hater, I’m just 100. They were pillow punches. I had Hokit winning rounds one, two, and three,” Blaydes said.

Josh Hokit Pushing for Rematch

While UFC president Dana White said that he felt like Gane beat Hokit 49-46, it hasn’t stopped Hokit from pushing for a rematch, as he badly wants to fight Gane again and get the loss back.

However, the fact that the UFC president himself believes that Hokit lost the fight is not a good sign for him getting a rematch, as White and the UFC matchmakers are ultimately the ones who make the call as far as the fights go.

For Hokit, the best thing that he could do right now is to go out there and pick up another big win against a top contender to cement himself as the No. 1 contender in his division. He’s clearly a great fighter, but he could use some more experience, and the rematch could go differently against Gane, should that be the case.

That being said, for Hokit, it must be nice to see him getting so much support from his rivals, as Blaydes is not the only other heavyweight who believes that he beat Gane at UFC 334, as Alex Pereira also said that he felt like Hokit did enough to take home the heavyweight title against Gane.