Dana White Confirms Plans for Colby Covington’s UFC Return

UFC president Dana White revealed Colby Covington is ready to return to the octagon.

Former interim UFC welterweight champion Covington has remained out of action since his last outing against rival Jorge Masvidal in March at UFC 272. Covington came out on top of the contest in a dominant fashion as he scored a clean sweep on the judges’ scorecards. There was a lot of trash talk in the build-up to the bout as the dispute between the best friends turned enemies grew more bitter.

While many had hoped they would settle their differences inside the cage, Masvidal and Covington made it clear their rivalry was far from over.

Following the win, Covington made an appearance on the “Full Send” podcast and went to dinner with the hosts Nelk Boys at a popular steak restaurant in Miami. Things got chaotic for “Chaos” when Masvidal showed up at the location. The two allegedly got into a physical altercation, with Masvidal getting charged with aggravated battery.

Covington kept an unusually low profile after the incident. Considering the ongoing legal matters and the extent of the injuries he claimed, it appeared unlikely that the 34-year-old Oregan native would be back to fighting anytime soon.

At “Dana White’s Contender Series” post-fight press conference, White revealed that the promotion was working on Covington’s return.

“Yeah, Colby wants to fight,” White said. “He’s ready to fight, and we are making plans for him here soon.”

Covington Was Rallying for a Bout With Dustin Poirier

During the UFC 272 post-fight octagon interview, Covington called for a matchup with a former teammate at American Top Team, Dustin Poirier next. They had exchanged verbal jabs at each other in the past, taking shots below the belt.

Poirier, a traditional lightweight, indicated a desire to move up a weight class to 170 lbs after a second failed title shot against Charles Oliveira last Dec. at UFC 269.

White did not seem too excited about the prospect and explained how it could complicate things further.