Dana White Gives Raw Reaction to Paulo Costa’s Ultimatum

Dana White did not hold back in his raw reaction to Paulo Costa’s latest ultimatum. White refuted Costa’s claims about being offered fights, arguing that the Brazilian has been difficult to work with.

Costa voiced his frustration with the UFC on his X account. He offered the promotion three choices: offer him a three round fight against any light heavyweight or a five-round fight with six weeks notice and extra pay, or release him from the final fight of his contract, so he can explore free agency.

White, frustrated by how Costa portrayed the UFC and its matchmakers, sounded off on the former middleweight title challenger.

Dana White Reacts to Paulo Costa’s Ultimatum

Following the latest episode of the Contender Series, a reporter asked White about Paulo Costa‘s post regarding his frustrations. The UFC CEO responded by noting that matchmakers have offered Costa several fights recently.

White also explained that fighters are never ignored and the promotion constantly offers them fights. He noted that the same could be said even when they are sidelined with injuries.

“What do you think my thoughts are [on Costa’s post]? What the [expletive] does that even mean? Oh yeah, [Costa is] frustrated. Yeah. He’s been offered fights and turned them down,” White told reporters during his post-event press conference. “We don’t just say, ‘[Expletive] Paulo Costa.’ And, ‘You’re not gonna get a fight and no, we’re not gonna pay you, and we’re not gonna do this.'”

“Guys get offered three fights a year regularly. Even guys that aren’t fighting. Like, Tom Aspinall’s eyes are messed up. He’s getting offered fights. You think Paulo Costa isn’t getting offered fights? Yeah.”

What’s Next for Costa?

White also addressed the current state of the UFC‘s light heavyweight division, which includes Costa.

The Brazilian is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Azamat Murzakanov. With the win, Costa pushed his way into the title picture and is currently ranked No. 4 in the Meta UFC light heavyweight rankings.

With reigning champion Carlos Ulberg recovering from an injury, the UFC has still not booked an undisputed or interim title fight. However, White confirmed that there will be more light heavyweight matchups announced shortly.

“Yeah, [we’ll be have some more light heavyweight fights toward the end of the year],” White told reporters. “We’ll see happens [Ulberg before deciding on whether we book an interim title fight]. Obviously as we put stuff together, we will announce what we’re doing. When it’s done, we’ll announce.”