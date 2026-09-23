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Dana White Gives Raw Reaction to Paulo Costa’s Ultimatum

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President and CEO of Ultimate Fighting Championship Dana White speaks during an event with US President Donald Trump about his administration's recent tax-relief initiative at the Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa in Las Vegas, Nevada, on August 5, 2026. (Photo by Jim WATSON / AFP via Getty Images)

Dana White did not hold back in his raw reaction to Paulo Costa’s latest ultimatum. White refuted Costa’s claims about being offered fights, arguing that the Brazilian has been difficult to work with.

Costa voiced his frustration with the UFC on his X account. He offered the promotion three choices: offer him a three round fight against any light heavyweight or a five-round fight with six weeks notice and extra pay, or release him from the final fight of his contract, so he can explore free agency.

White, frustrated by how Costa portrayed the UFC and its matchmakers, sounded off on the former middleweight title challenger.

Dana White Reacts to Paulo Costa’s Ultimatum

Canelo Álvarez vs. Terence Crawford Press Conference
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 27: UFC president Dana White calls on people with questions as he promotes a fight between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and undefeated Terence Crawford during a news conference at T-Mobile Arena on June 27, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Alvarez is scheduled to defend his titles against Crawford on September 13, 2025, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. (Photo by Steve Marcus/Getty Images)

Following the latest episode of the Contender Series, a reporter asked White about Paulo Costa‘s post regarding his frustrations. The UFC CEO responded by noting that matchmakers have offered Costa several fights recently.

White also explained that fighters are never ignored and the promotion constantly offers them fights. He noted that the same could be said even when they are sidelined with injuries.

“What do you think my thoughts are [on Costa’s post]? What the [expletive] does that even mean? Oh yeah, [Costa is] frustrated. Yeah. He’s been offered fights and turned them down,” White told reporters during his post-event press conference. “We don’t just say, ‘[Expletive] Paulo Costa.’ And, ‘You’re not gonna get a fight and no, we’re not gonna pay you, and we’re not gonna do this.'”

“Guys get offered three fights a year regularly. Even guys that aren’t fighting. Like, Tom Aspinall’s eyes are messed up. He’s getting offered fights. You think Paulo Costa isn’t getting offered fights? Yeah.”

 

What’s Next for Costa?

UFC 327: Procházka v Ulberg
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 11: Paulo Costa of Brazil reacts after his victory over Azamat Murzakanov of Russia, not pictured, via knockout in a light heavyweight bout during UFC 327 at the Kaseya Center on April 11, 2026 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

White also addressed the current state of the UFC‘s light heavyweight division, which includes Costa.

The Brazilian is coming off an impressive TKO victory over Azamat Murzakanov. With the win, Costa pushed his way into the title picture and is currently ranked No. 4 in the Meta UFC light heavyweight rankings.

With reigning champion Carlos Ulberg recovering from an injury, the UFC has still not booked an undisputed or interim title fight. However, White confirmed that there will be more light heavyweight matchups announced shortly.

“Yeah, [we’ll be have some more light heavyweight fights toward the end of the year],” White told reporters. “We’ll see happens [Ulberg before deciding on whether we book an interim title fight]. Obviously as we put stuff together, we will announce what we’re doing. When it’s done, we’ll announce.”

Giancarlo Aulino Giancarlo Aulino is sports writer who covers UFC for Heavy.com. He began writing for Heavy in 2025 after providing MMA coverage for Sportskeeda. Giancarlo is an experienced journalist and interviewer, having covered soccer clubs Toronto FC and Inter Toronto FC as a full-season reporter, and also producing sports coverage for Toronto radio station VIBE 105.5FM. More about Giancarlo Aulino

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Dana White Gives Raw Reaction to Paulo Costa’s Ultimatum

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