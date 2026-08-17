Eric Bischoff shared his thoughts on the likelihood of former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar competing in RAF. The wrestling promotion is set to celebrate its one-year anniversary event this Saturday. Although it is unlikely at the moment, Bischoff did not rule out Lesnar possibly joining RAF in the future.

Lesnar, 49, announced his retirement from WWE after SummerSlam. He ended a legendary professional wrestling career.

Before his WWE and UFC success, ‘The Beast Incarnate’ excelled as a collegiate wrestler. He won the 2000 NCAA Division 1 national heavyweight wrestling championship and also earned All-American honors.

With RAF emerging as both a competitive and viable outlet for wrestlers, perhaps Lesnar will want to return to his roots. His star power and accomplishment would give the promotion a major boost.

Eric Bischoff Addresses Ex-UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Possibly Competing in RAF

Eric Bischoff shared his honest take on Brock Lesnar competing in RAF. Bischoff, the current RAF chief media officer, believes Lesnar wants to spend more time with his family.

Lesnar is known for being someone who enjoys his privacy and his rural lifestyle. He has ventures outside of combat sports and wrestling, including his grilling products.

Bischoff has known Lesnar since his time with WWE. Although they have been cordial, the RAF chief media officer said he does not have a close relationship with the WWE legend.

“I know Brock, we’re friendly, let’s put it that way. But it’s not like we call each other and chat, wish each other Merry Christmas, stuff like that,” Bischoff exclusively told Heavy Sports.

He also noted that the former UFC heavyweight champion is not one who enjoys the spotlight.

“[Lesnar is a] very unique individual. He’s a loner. He just would prefer to be on his farm, hunting, maybe fishing, or on his tractor plowing a field. That’s the highlight of his life,” he said. “[He wants to] spend time with his daughter. She’s on a mission to win an Olympic gold medal as a shot putter. That’s why he retired from WWE.”

Bischoff Says Lesnar Competing in RAF is Still a Possibility

Despite Lesnar being content with retirement, Bischoff believes an RAF matchup could still be a possibility.

Bischoff said wrestling was instrumental in shaping Lesnar into the successful athlete that he became. Being a competitor at heart could be what ultimately results in the former UFC heavyweight champion pursuing a wrestling match. He would be a strong addition to RAF and could be an asset due to his mainstream popularity.

“He could focus on [his family and children’s athletic aspirations] and knowing how much he doesn’t making public appearances. And it’s just not that he doesn’t like people as much, he’s just not comfortable in that environment. I get that,” Bischoff exclusively told Heavy Sports. “For that reason, I would probably say he does not [wrestle in RAF]. But, he’s also a former wrestler and you know what that means.”

He continued:

“There might be a chance because amateur wrestling and collegiate wrestling was a big part of Brock’s life and a big part of the reason why he was successful as he was, whether it be in the NFL as a walk on for the Minnesota Vikings or a UFC champion or a multi-time, multi-decade force of nature in WWE. It started with amateur wrestling.”