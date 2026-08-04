Ex-UFC Champion Brock Lesnar Makes Stance Clear on Fighting Return

Brock Lesnar made his stance clear on whether he would entertain a return to combat sports. The former UFC heavyweight champion left no doubt that he has no interest in pursuing another comeback.

The former UFC heavyweight champion last competed at UFC 200, where he earned a unanimous decision victory over Mark Hunt. However, the bout was later overturned to a no contest after USADA flagged Lesnar for banned substances.

UFC 200 was expected to be a one-off return, but Lesnar appeared to set up a heavyweight title clash against then-champion Daniel Cormier. That bout failed to materialize in 2019, as the South Dakota native decided to stay with WWE instead.

After Lesnar’s passing-the-torch moment at SummerSlam, he joined The Pat McAfee Show to make his retirement official. The topic later shifted to a potential return to fighting.

With promotions such as MVP and RIZIN offering alternatives to the UFC, along with celebrity crossover bouts, Lesnar was asked if he would be interested in competing again. He quickly shut the door, putting the speculation to rest.

“I ain’t doing jack [expletive], boys,” Lesnar told The Pat McAfee Show.

Brock Lesnar Expresses Gratitude to UFC CEO Dana White

Brock Lesnar also expressed gratitude for everyone who gave him an opportunity during his career. Among them was the UFC, including CEO Dana White.

Lesnar joined the UFC with a 1-0 MMA record and went on to defeat Randy Couture to win the heavyweight championship.

“Thanks to the world for watching and supporting me, and I’m very honored and very grateful for everything,” Lesnar told The Pat McAfee Show. “I want to thank the promotion itself, TKO. And I want to thank Dana White and the UFC, and the Minnesota Vikings, and the University of Minnesota. Everybody that believed in me and took a chance on me. I’m just grateful, Pat. I’m so grateful.”

Lesnar, 49, said he believed the time was right to retire from WWE. The former UFC heavyweight champion added that spending more time with his family was one of the main reasons behind his retirement. He also expressed interest in supporting his children’s athletic aspirations.

“I got boys in hockey, I’m gonna support their dreams as long as that’s feasible. And my daughter, she’s got her eye on the 2028 Olympics,” he said. “I’m just gonna spend more time with the kids and in the woods, and reap what I sown, man. Just enjoy life.”

Pat McAfee Praises Lesnar for His Legendary Athletic Career

McAfee also praised Lesnar for his unique athletic career.

Lesnar became an NCAA Division 1 national champion, WWE legend, and UFC heavyweight champion. He also earned a tryout with the Minnesota Vikings in 2004, where he made it to the final round of cuts.

“What you’ve accomplished as a human, you should be wildly proud of yourself, man,” McAfee said during The Pat McAfee Show. “You set a great inspiration for a lot of people. And your message being, ‘I believe if you have a big dream and you work for it, it can happen.’ That’s awesome to hear from you.”