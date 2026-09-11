Ex-UFC Champion Reveals Biggest Mistake Ilia Topuria Made Against Justin Gaethje

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja shared his thoughts on Ilia Topuria‘s shocking loss to Justin Gaethje. Pantoja pointed to Topuria’s confidence against Gaethje, which he believes cost him the lightweight championship.

Gaethje pulled off a massive upset when he defeated Topuria at UFC Freedom 25o. ‘El Matador’ absorbed significant damage, which forced his corner to stop the fight after the 4th round.

Like his previous title fights, Topuria’s confidence was on full display during the fight week. He vowed to knock Gaethje out and even celebrated the victory on the night before their fight.

‘The Highlight’ obviously had other plans and took the fight to Topuria. Gaethje survived ‘El Matador’s onslaught and dominated the majority of the fight en route to his first undisputed UFC lightweight title victory.

Alexandre Pantoja Says Ilia Topuria was Too Confident Against Justin Gaethje

Alexandre Pantoja felt Ilia Topuria was too confident against Justin Gaethje at UFC Freedom 250. The former flyweight champion admitted that he believed Topuria would defeat Gaethje, but was amazed by ‘The Highlight’s toughness.

“I think Topuria believed he could beat Justin Gaethje in the 1st or 2nd round. But Gaethje is ready to die in there. He’s strong, he’s tough, and he has his family and his country behind him. I really think that fight could have been over in the 2nd round. I thought Topuria could get the choke, take the back, or finish the fight somehow,” Pantoja told Stake.

“Gaethje made him pay. I don’t know exactly what happened, but I think he understands that he also lost the fight against himself in some ways. Of course, Gaethje won the fight, but I think there was too much confidence there,” he said. “He’s a humble guy, and he’s very aware of what it takes to fight, but I think he understands what happened. He can learn from it and change a lot of things.”

Pantoja Shares His Thoughts on What Could Be Next for Gaethje

Pantoja also addressed Gaethje’s next bout, which is expected to be against the winner of Arman Tsaruykyan vs. Mauricio Ruffy.

The former flyweight champion admitted that Gaethje vs. Tsarukyan is the more appealing matchup. While he is backing his American Top Team teammate, Pantoja is not counting Gaethje out.

“Arman is really good, really intense. I really want to see [Gaethje vs. Tsarukyan]. It’s one of those fights everybody wants to watch. Arman has been training so much, I really think he deserves a fight for the belt,” Pantoja told Stake. “He’s been chasing that opportunity for a long time. He fights everybody, and he never back down.”

He continued:

“Gaethje, my God. I was there watching the White House fight, and what Gaethje did was like watching a movie. You watch 25 minutes of that and you’re just amazed.”

Pantoja also noted that he felt Gaethje should have retired, particularly because his victory over Topuria was the ultimate high note.

“Gaethje is crazy. My God. I can’t even imagine it. If I’m Gaethje, I’d be retiring after that. You get a guy from your country going to the White House, becoming the last American to win a belt and bringing it home. That was something special.”