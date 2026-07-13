Dakota Ditcheva Shares Honest Take on Hard Sparring: Exclusive

Dakota Ditcheva shared her thoughts on hard sparring the misconception that some fighters have about it. The PFL star explained why hard sparring is not her approach, saying there is no need to take unnecessary damage.

‘Dangerous’ is set to return to the SmartCage after a year-long layoff at PFL New York on Jul. 31. Ditcheva was sidelined due to injury. However, she made it clear that she did not need to do hard sparring to condition herself for her return.

Hard sparring basically replicates a real fight, with both sparring partners not really pulling back on too many strikes. Because of that, fighters may feel that they are more prepared.

For Ditcheva, she does not put stock in that theory.

“I sit in the middle a little bit, I don’t think you need to be having fights every week in the gym in order to prepare for a fight. That has never been something that I’ve agreed with,” Ditcheva exclusively told Heavy Sports. “That’s not how my mom brought me up through training. And, for me, it shows. I’ve never been rocked in training or had these crazy spars, but I don’t think you need to be getting beat up in order to be ready.”

PFL Star Dakota Ditcheva Explains Her Approach to Sparring

Dakota Ditcheva also explained her approach to sparring during training. She noted that she regularly spars, but does so with her development being a priority.

“I have tough rounds sparring with UFC fighters. I’m constantly sparring with the boys, they’re my main partners for sparring but at the same time, I’m not being knocked out every session. So, it’s kind of a balance,” Ditcheva exclusively told Heavy Sports. “I think sometimes people struggle to find that balance, but I’m lucky with American Top Team and the coaches around me that they have the right team to work with me.”

Ditcheva also weighed in on the misconceptions that some fighters have regarding hard sparring. The PFL star does not believe it is necessary and puts fighters at risk with nothing to gain.

“I get hit hard, but there’s a level. I’m not getting knocked around where I’m going to get some kind of brain damage or something like that. I think there’s levels to it,” she said. “I think definitely as time goes on, I think it’s more with the boys. They feel like they have to show themselves in the gym. And, I don’t feel like that’s ever the way that I’ve been.”

Ditcheva Opens Up About Training at American Top Team

Ditcheva also opened up about her experience training at American Top Team so far. The famed gym has produced several elite-level fighters who have won championships in major promotions.

Among the fighters who train at ATT are Kayla Harrison, Alexandre Pantoja, and UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Ditcheva spoke highly of the gym and coaches, saying they always bring the best out of her.

“It’s amazing, it’s a privilege. I get humbled a lot in there for sure, but it’s good. I’ve never been somebody that wants easy rounds,” Ditcheva exclusively told Heavy Sports. “I’m always being tested. And for me, that’s what’s going to make me the best.”