UFC Plans to ‘Feed’ Nate Diaz ‘To a Shark,’ According to Analyst

Ex-two division UFC champ Henry Cejudo recently said that the promotion is planning to “feed” Nate Diaz “to a shark,” also known as Khamzat Chimaev.

Cejudo, who is planning to return to the Octagon, works as a color analyst for Eagle FC and he also hosts a podcast, “The Triple C & Schmo Show.” And during a recent episode of his show, “Triple C” spoke with his co-host, The Schmo, about the potential scrap between Diaz and Chimaev.

During the UFC 274 post-fight press conference, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the promotion wants to book that fight next.

While discussing Conor McGregor’s potential comeback opponent, naturally Diaz’s name came up. The two are 1-1 against each other and fans have been clamoring for a trilogy bout since 2016.

However, Cejudo believes the UFC is determined to book Diaz against Chimaev. Diaz only has one fight left on his UFC deal and the fighter’s made it clear that he plans to test out free agency.

“Right now the UFC, I think they want, they want to feed him to a shark,” Cejudo said. “That’s why they’re trying to [give him] Khamzat. Because Diaz knows that there’s so much money to be made outside the UFC, that he doesn’t even care what millions that they’re gonna end up giving him.

“He just wants to fight somebody else with a name and he wants out, which is smart.”

Cejudo Joked That the UFC Is ‘Trying to Slaughter’ Diaz

However, if Cejudo was Diaz, he wouldn’t choose Chimaev as an opponent. “But, I wouldn’t pick a killer like Chimaev… I’d pick anybody else but Chimaev,” Triple C continued.

“I think they (UFC) picked him for him (Diaz),” The Schmo said.

“Yeah, they’re trying to slaughter him,” Cejudo laughed.” You know, I look out for Nate. Nate’s done a lot for the sport. He fights when he fights… Maybe he’s not as gifted as other fighters, but he goes out there and puts on a show.”

Chimaev is 11-0 as a professional fighter and he’s currently ranked No. 3 in the welterweight division, as per the official UFC rankings.

Cejudo Believes Diaz Leaving the UFC Could Help All Fighters

Triple C continued with his thoughts on Diaz potentially leaving the UFC. Cejudo said that if Diaz parts way with the promotion, it could help the pockets of all fighters as the move may potentially show those signed to the promotion that there are other avenues out there to “make a good living.”

“I do believe that Nate leaving the UFC is just going to generate more money for fighters, Cejudo said. “Kind of giving that leverage to fighters like, hey man, the UFC is not the only place where you can make a good living.”

Diaz has been under contract with the UFC since he won “The Ultimate Fighter” season five in June 2007. All in all, he has a professional mixed martial arts record of 20-13, which includes five wins by KO/TKO and 11 by submission.

He’s fought for UFC gold once. He took on then-lightweight king Benson Henderson in December 2012 and he lost the bout via unanimous decision.