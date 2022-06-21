Former UFC Champion Gets Into Spat With Robot: ‘F*** Off!’

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping recently told a robot to “f*** off” in Singapore.

Bisping was in the Southeast Asian country working as a color commentator for UFC 275 earlier this month. Singapore is known for its cutting-edge infrastructure and technology, and Bisping had a run-in with a few robots while he was there.

Specifically, Bisping told his co-host, Anthony Smith, on the “Believe You Me” podcast that he was approached by them and told to put on a mask. And “The Count” wasn’t having it.

“There’s a lot of robots around, believe or not,” Bisping said via Sportskeeda.com. “I got accosted by a couple of robots for not wearing a mask. I told it to go f*** itself.”

Bisping went on to explain that robots have been used in Singapore to help enforce mask-wearing. But, they do more than that as well, according to The Count.

“They’re like these f****** big robots… They just roll up to you,” Bisping continued. “At breakfast in the hotel, because you’re supposed to have mask on indoors, but you can take it off when you’re eating. And then I just got up to grab something and I got accosted by a robot. Big smiley face and told me to put my mask on. F*** off, I’m having a coffee. Leave me alone… And they come around and take the trays away at breakfast as well. It is a little creepy.”

Bisping Got ‘Very Emotional’ During UFC 275 When Joanna Jedrzejczyk Announced Her Retirement

During Singapore’s featured bout, former UFC women’s strawweight champions collided in a rematch. Zhang Weili took on Joanna Jedrzejczyk and although their first fight went five rounds, Zhang needed less than two rounds to take out Jedrzejczyk.

After suffering the KO, Jedrzejczyk announced her retirement. And it was an emotional moment for Bisping, who was working the broadcast as a color commentator.

“Joanna Jedrzejczyk retired in the Octagon and I was getting very emotional,” Bisping said in a recent YouTube video via MMA Fighting. “It was incredible. What Joanna has done for this sport, what she has given to this sport, she came here, she’s been in so many entertaining fights, she’s given her heart and soul, she’s talked a lot of s*** along the way, she’s made a lot of money, she’s knocked a lot of people out, she’s delivered on the violence, she’s been a star. She has been a star for the UFC and she has inspired so many female martial artists around the planet. Joanna Jedrzejczyk’s been there, done that, got the T-shirt.”

Bisping Was Almost ‘In Tears,’ Says Jedrzejczyk Will Be a UFC Hall of Famer

Bisping has nothing but admiration for Jedrzejczyk, the UFC’s first-ever Polish champion. And he sees her being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

Before the fight, The Count asked Jedrzejczyk if she was going to retire if she lost, and according to the Englishman, her response made it seem like she would.

“I asked her beforehand, ‘Joanna, no disrespect, but if you lose this fight, what happens? Are you going to retire?’ And she paused. It went quiet and she thought about it for a long time and she said, ‘Maybe.’ And when someone says that it probably means that they will,” Bisping continued. “It probably means that they will, and she did. She decided to hang it up, she took here gloves off and put them down on the canvas, and I was emotional. I was almost in tears, because to see a fighter, what they give of themselves, they give a piece of their soul, a piece of their being, they leave it in the Octagon.

“She’s provided so much entertainment over the years. She’s going to be in the Hall of Fame, that’s without question. Without a doubt the most successful Polish martial artists, the most successful female European martial artists that we’ve ever seen. She’s going to go on, she’s going to have a family, that’s beautiful, she’s going to try to be a businesswoman as she said, but either way, she’s leaving with her head held high and she’s going to do great things. It was amazing. Well done. Congratulations Joanna on an incredible career.”