Former UFC Fighter Criticizes ‘Narcissist’ Ronda Rousey

Former UFC fighter Matt Brown criticized Ronda Rousey for the way she acted before and after her fight against Gina Carano at MVP MMA.

Rousey submitted Carano in 17 seconds with an armbar in her first fight in a decade. There is no doubt it was an impressive performance, but the fact of the matter is she defeated a fighter in Carano who is 44 years old and who hadn’t fought in 17 years, and that did not impress Brown.

Matt Brown Criticizes Ronda Rousey

Speaking to MMAFighting.com on the latest “The Fighter vs. The Writer” podcast with Damon Martin, Brown ripped Rousey a new one for the way she conducted herself in the lead-up to this fight, one that he feels she shouldn’t be proud of, due to it being an obvious mismatch.

“For me personally and I think I speak for a lot of people, there was no redeeming qualities for this card, in terms of making us (bigger) fans of Ronda. I don’t like how she carried herself. I don’t like how she spoke. I think she’s a narcissist, and I think she’s got a lot of mental issues, and I think she maybe needs to go to therapy or something. If she said she’s coming back for money, I get it. You’re prize fighting. Come back get a bag. There’s no redeeming quality about winning this fight. You fought someone that hasn’t fought in 17 years. What are you proud of? There’s nothing to be proud of there,” Brown said.

“I think she’s just kind of a narcissistic person and nothing about this really felt good, in my opinion. The whole thing with this fight card, I don’t think anybody would disagree that this whole fight card from beginning to end was kind of cringe as (expletive). Ronda was just the cringiest person ever with her (mean mugging) the whole time and looking so angry and all the buildup, all the (expletive) she said leading up to it. Talking so much (expletive) to Hunter Campbell and this kind of vengeful personality that she has and all this anger and frustration. You really just need to go to therapy. You need a friend and some people to help you just calm down. Learn some stoicism and (expletive).”

What’s Next for Ronda Rousey?

After beating Carano, Rousey said that she plans on moving to Hawaii with her husband, Travis Browne, and their children, while hopefully having more kids and settling down. After collecting at least $2.2 million in disclosed pay for this fight, she certainly has the income needed to purchase a new home in Hawaii.

While Rousey did say she doesn’t plan on fighting again, you can never say never. After all, it was shocking when she came out of a 10-year retirement for this fight against Carano, so if she gets offered enough money, perhaps she will compete again. For fight fans and for critics like Brown, however, they just hope that if she does fight again, next time she gets matched up with someone who will put on a more competitive fight.